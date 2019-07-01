Audi: Gaby-Luise Wüst – Biography

Audi China President

Head of Sales Chinese mainland/Hong Kong at AUDI AG

Gaby-Luise Wüst was born on December 4, 1967, in Speyer/Rhineland-Palatinate.

After studying business administration at the European Business School, she began her professional career in 1994 as a trainee with the BMW Group. After holding various positions, including in retail, Gaby-Luise Wüst was responsible in Beijing from 2003 to 2011 for the BMW Group’s strategies for market entry and growth in the Chinese market. After returning to the BMW headquarters in Munich, she was given responsibility for MINI in the Asia-Pacific region from 2012 to 2014.

She continued to expand her expertise in the Asian market during her subsequent two years as COO at Infiniti Global (Nissan Group) in Hong Kong. From September 2016 to April 2018, Ms. Wüst was Director Sales Operations General Manager with Nissan Group Global in Yokohama.

Since April 2018, Gaby-Luise Wüst has been Head of Sales Chinese mainland/Hong Kong at AUDI AG in Ingolstadt and additionally from December 2018 Head of China Product Project Management.

With effect from July 1, 2019 she also took up the position of Audi China President.

SOURCE: Audi AG