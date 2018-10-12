Audi brings thought leaders to the MQ! Innovation Summit

Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, autonomous and electric mobility. Those are the main topics of Audi’s MQ! Innovation Summit, to be held on November 8 and 9. 700 thought leaders, including cofounder of Apple Computer Steve Wozniak, will convene in Ingolstadt to discuss a “mobility quotient” (MQ) as a measure of a person’s or organization’s mobility.
The mobility quotient is about a lot more than just spatial mobility in the sense of getting from A to B. The factors time, society and sustainability are also included in the calculation. For example, keynote speaker and NASA astronaut (retired) Ron Garan says: “Let’s make our lives safer with autonomous cars and smart infrastructure.” Robotics expert Andra Keay and science-fiction author and technology activist Cory Doctorow will also make keynote speeches. In his keynote, Steve Wozniak presents his credo: “What I define the Mobility Quotient as? A level of freedom.”
In workshops, the summit participants will delve deeper into the topics and gain insights into specific questions on which Audi is working: How do we create trust in autonomous driving, how do we deal with ethical challenges? What is the right charging infrastructure for electric cars in urban and rural areas? What services do users want in autonomous cars? “Cooperation is the key to answering central questions about the mobility of the future,” says Nils Wollny, Head of Digital Business at Audi. The dialog between participants and experts is therefore at the focus of the MQ! Innovation Summit.
Interested parties can register to attend MQ! at www.the-mobility-quotient.com. Audi will raffle meet-and-greets with Steve Wozniak and other top speakers among all the participants. More information about the program can be found on Twitter under the hashtag #neverstopquestioning as well as on Facebook at “The Mobility Quotient.”
SOURCE: Audi