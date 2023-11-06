Ashok Leyland delivers India’s first LNG-powered haulage truck – AVTR 1922

Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today, commenced the delivery of India’s first LNG-powered haulage truck – AVTR 1922 to Mahanagar Gas Limited in Hosur

Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today, commenced the delivery of India’s first LNG-powered haulage truck – AVTR 1922 to Mahanagar Gas Limited in Hosur. This is a significant step from Ashok Leyland towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future of the Indian transportation industry.

With this, Ashok Leyland becomes the first Indian Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to unveil an in-house LNG engine compliant with BSVI Stage II emission standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are delighted to deliver the first batch of AVTR 1922 LNG-powered haulage truck to Mahanagar Gas Limited. Our steadfast commitment revolves around the dynamic needs of customers in the ever-evolving world of sustainable transportation. For over a decade, we have been at the forefront of the alternative energy landscape, beginning with our groundbreaking CNG buses. We firmly believe that our innovations in alternate energy space will not only provide eco-conscious solutions but also ensure long-term profitability for our esteemed customers.”

The AVTR 1922, powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), is built on the AVTR platform and shares a high degree of commonality with Ashok Leyland’s existing diesel truck range. This ensures that our customers benefit from streamlined service and maintenance processes.

With this significant milestone, Ashok Leyland further strengthens its extensive product portfolio by venturing into the alternate fuel segment, setting new standards in the Indian commercial vehicle industry.

Salient features of AVTR 1922 LNG powered truck

Proven 6-cylinder H-series engine

Built on AVTR – India’s first and only fully modular truck platform

Performance optimised for Indian operating conditions

Factory-built cabin meeting all safety norms

Full metal front fascia for increased safety and easy reparability

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland