Arriving today. Thinking about tomorrow: Daimler Buses contributes to responsible local public transport

An improved environment, dynamic growth and quality of life – these are the predominant topics at the Global Public Transport Summit (GPTS) from 9 to 12 June in Stockholm. A clear vision for the future and further development of local public transport are at the heart of the UITP Global Public Transport Summit. Daimler’s bus segment contributes to this vision in many ways, with the motto “Arriving today. Thinking about tomorrow.” One of the aims of Daimler Buses is to shape and develop the future of global (bus) mobility in a responsible way.

Efficient, sustainable mobility in urban areas

As a bus pioneer, Daimler Buses stands traditionally for the safety, efficiency and comfort of urban and long-distances buses and coaches. Furthermore, Daimler Buses keeps an eye on sustainability: the buses from the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands are an indispensable part of local public transport and play an important role worldwide in reducing the impact of traffic, pollution, and nitrous oxide emissions on our roads. The aim of Daimler Buses is to enable more efficient mobility in urban areas and help reduce the strain caused by traffic, particularly in urban areas. Products from Daimler Buses are not only environmentally friendly, they also enable mobility for a large number of people.

Contribution to climate protection and clean air

With this background, Daimler Buses pursues the aim of reducing the CO2 emissions of its city buses and overland coaches weighing over 18 tonnes in real use (Tank to Wheel) by 20 percent by 2020 in Europe. A further aim is to reduce the nitrogen oxide emissions of buses in real operations by 75 percent by 2030.

In order to lower CO2 emissions even further, Daimler Buses focuses on buses with low-emission and emission-free drive. One example of this is the Mercedes-Benz Citaro hybrid, which was awarded the Sustainability Award 2019. Besides efficiency and sustainability, the jury looked at criteria like safety, comfort, noise emissions, re-usability of components, environmental conservation, and efficiency.

Since the launch in 2018 of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro, Daimler Buses has been able to offer a locally emission free urban bus for environmentally-friendly public transport in cities and urban areas. The battery-electric eCitaro is already in series production. Products like the eCitaro provide a substantial contribution towards clean air in urban areas.

SOURCE: Daimler