Arrival of fourth-generation Acura MDX yields new all-time monthly sales record

Just weeks after arriving at Acura dealerships, the all-new 2022 Acura MDX is off to an impressive start in the market. With final reporting one day away, March sales of MDX are projected to well surpass 7,500 units, a new all-time monthly SUV sales record, besting the previous high mark of 6,761 for MDX (December 2014) and 7,292 for RDX (June 2018). The hot-selling MDX also leads the three-row midsize luxury SUV segment for the month.

Combined sales of the Acura MDX and RDX SUVs are expected to exceed 12,000 units, setting a new March light-truck sales record, surpassing the previous best of 10,373 set in 2014. Both MDX and RDX have been perennial best-sellers in their segments since introductions in 2000 and 2006 respectively.

The most premium, performance-focused and technologically sophisticated Acura SUV ever, the 2022 MDX builds upon twenty years of success as the best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time1.

“The record response to our all-new MDX affirms its new role as the flagship of the Acura brand and our performance-focused brand direction,” said Jon Ikeda, vice president and Acura brand officer. “The fact that MDX is conquesting customers from key competitors gives us great confidence in Precision Crafted Performance as the future of the Acura brand.”

