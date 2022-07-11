Arriva Group confirms sale of its Swedish business to VR Group

Arriva Group has completed the sales process for its Swedish business to VR Group, the Finnish public transport organisation.

Arriva Group has completed the sales process for its Swedish business to VR Group, the Finnish public transport organisation. The sale concluded on Friday 1st July 2022. All Arriva Sweden employees have transferred over to VR Group on completion of the transaction.

This concludes the sale process and follows the signing of contracts on 24 March this year.

Arriva Sweden has been part of the Arriva Group since 1999 and the sale to VR Group is seen as a positive outcome, with the Swedish business expected to continue to thrive under new ownership.

The transaction sees VR Group acquiring the entire business, which includes two rail, three bus and two multimodal contracts, with all 3,800 employees transferring over to the Finnish state owned VR Group and providing continuity for Swedish passengers, clients and employees.

SOURCE: Arriva