Arilou Cyber Security win Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award

Arilou Automotive Cyber-Security Technologies, supplier of high-end cyber-security solutions for the automotive industry and part of NNG Group, has been awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Technology Innovation.

Receipt of the award builds upon Arilou’s exceptional performance in independent tests from OEM’s and the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI). Receiving perfect results, in months of tests conducted by UMTRI, Arilou’s are the only solutions to consistently demonstrate best-in-class performance – overcoming millions of analyzed malicious messages to provide 100% detection and prevention with zero false positives.

This accompanies Arilou’s continued development of strategic partnerships with automotive manufacturers and other industry leaders like STMicroelectronics and Alpine Electronics, Inc., and its collaboration with security providers of complementary solutions, including Upstream Security and Green Hills Software.

Ziv Levi, CEO and founder of Arilou collecting the award at a London ceremony, commented on Arilou’s achievement.

We are excited to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the global leader in the in-vehicle cyber-security domain. As the pioneers of automotive cyber-security, we will continue to strengthen our leadership in the field, providing our customers with best-in-class solutions tailored to their needs. Ziv Levi, CEO and founder of Arilou

With a focus on the innovative nature of Arilou’s Parallel Intrusion Prevention System (PIPS), and multi-layered security approach, Frost & Sullivan’s Senior Research Analyst, Dorothy Amy cites “strong overall performance, growing partnerships, and advanced security features… “ as key factors in granting the award.

SOURCE: NNG