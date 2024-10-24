Archer applauds FAA’s final rules for operating eVTOL aircraft

Archer Aviation Inc. today provided commentary on the much anticipated FAA release of the final powered-lift Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR) which is the key operational piece of the regulatory puzzle for Archer and the rest of the industry to be able to firm up their plans for safely commercializing eVTOL in the U.S.

Archer Aviation Inc. today provided commentary on the much anticipated FAA release of the final powered-lift Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR) which is the key operational piece of the regulatory puzzle for Archer and the rest of the industry to be able to firm up their plans for safely commercializing eVTOL in the U.S. The SFAR comes ahead of schedule, incorporates key feedback from across the industry, and is yet another signal of the U.S. leading the way in commercializing eVTOL aircraft.

Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer said, “We applaud the FAA on the release of the SFAR ahead of schedule as it represents a tremendous milestone for our country and the eVTOL industry. Now, Archer has a clear roadmap to pioneer eVTOL here in the U.S. Our team is full speed ahead in our ongoing partnership with the FAA as we work towards commercialization as soon as possible.”

Billy Nolen, Chief Regulatory Officer at Archer and former FAA Administrator said, “The FAA continues to collaborate effectively with our industry to apply feedback and provide a clear path to market that ensures the safe entry into service of eVTOL aircraft in the national airspace. Today is a big moment for the FAA, our industry and Archer as it signals the U.S.’s strong commitment to maintaining our global leadership in aerospace innovation.”

A more in-depth look at initial takeaways on the key areas of the SFAR from Archer Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer and former FAA Administrator, Billy Nolen, can be found here.

Archer’s team will continue to work with the FAA to develop its operational plans to align to the final SFAR as the company gears up to be one of the first to pioneer eVTOL aircraft operations here in the U.S.

