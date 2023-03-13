Apps from BMW and MINI jointly top ten million active users

Two million daily users

The apps from BMW and MINI are the universal interfaces between customers, their vehicles and the brands. Today, over ten million drivers use the “My BMW” and “MINI” apps packed with lots of clever features, practical services, and helpful tips – two million even on a daily basis. Tens of thousands of users gave the apps a 5-star rating in the Apple App Store.

Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of the BMW AG, Customer, Brands, Sales : “With over 10 million people using the “My BMW” and “MINI” apps, the BMW Group’s strategy of increasing customer proximity through digitisation has proven highly successful. The apps enable our customers to communicate directly with us and their vehicles — and provide the BMW Group with direct customer access.”

The vehicle status in sight at all times and lots of features at the touch of a button*.

With the apps, drivers can keep up to date about the status of their vehicle at all times. The app can also be used to lock and unlock the doors, activate the climate control/ventilation or, depending on the vehicle equipment, view the vehicle surrounds and interior in the app using Remote 3D View. Additionally, it is very easy to send destination addresses from the app to the vehicle’s navigation system. What’s more, the app can manage third-party services such as Amazon Alexa**, for example. On the “Services & Store” tab, the customer can get an up-to-date overview of the digital services available and booked for the vehicle at all times as well as conveniently and flexibly add ConnectedDrive upgrades. In conjunction with BMW Digital Key Plus and depending on the vehicle equipment, the “My BMW” app can execute previously saved manoeuvres and automated parking functions from a distance of up to approximately six metres.

The apps offer a variety of useful features for electrified vehicles also. For example, customers can get real-time information on their charging status and electric range and receive push notifications during charging about reaching the target battery charge as well as about potential irregularities. In Europe, the customer’s BMW or MINI Charging contract can be stored in the apps as required. This enables digital authentication via app at over 400,000 charging points across Europe. Billing is conveniently carried out monthly using the stored means of payment via BMW/MINI Charging.

Another core feature of both apps is the management of the vehicle’s service and maintenance needs. When a customer’s vehicle is due to be serviced, they receive a push notification and can make an appointment directly in the app. The entire service process is supported via the app with check-in, service video, status tracking and payment. Should a customer’s vehicle be involved in an accident, the app naturally also offers a speedy and efficient way of calling Roadside Assistance.

The “Explore” tab provides interesting content about the BMW and MINI brands, products and services, including helpful how-to videos.

A special feature of both apps is demo mode. It offers a selection of demo vehicles so that users can discover the functionality of the apps without a vehicle of their own. Demo mode creates an authentic BMW and MINI experience – almost as if the vehicle were already in the user’s garage.

BMW and MINI customers can also access information on vehicle status and range via the relevant app on the Apple Watch.

Apps very much in demand since their introduction and continuously improved.

The “My BMW” and “MINI” apps were both launched in July 2020, replacing their respective predecessors, the “Connected” apps. Since then, the apps have been continuously expanded and constantly optimised based on user feedback. Both apps will continue to receive updates every two months and their range of features will be extended.

Since September 2022, the “My Trips” feature in the “My BMW” app has allowed owners of all BMW drive versions to avail of trip statistics and information on energy consumption, average speed and CO2 emissions of past trips. The “My Trips” features will be further expanded in future, for example with tips on efficient and sustainable driving styles.

On the “Map” tab, the user can search for filling stations and charging stations and, among other things, conveniently compare fuel prices without having to open another app. Since December 2022 in Germany and Austria, BMW drivers can activate automatic parking payments in the vehicle as well as end and extend active bookings, view their parking history and manage their payment methods on the “Services & Store” tab of the “My BMW” app.

* The range of features in the “My BMW” and “MINI” app is always dependent on the vehicle equipment and country of use.

** Amazon, Alexa and all associated logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or of an affiliated company. Amazon Alexa can be installed in the vehicle only in conjunction with the My BMW app, an Amazon account and a BMW ConnectedDrive account. Details of the applicable terms of use can be found at Amazon.com / Alexa Terms of Use.

SOURCE: BMW Group