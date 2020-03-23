Apollo Vredestein scaling back European production due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus is largely impacting production and distribution across the tyre industry. In addition to taking measures to protect our workforce in line with government health advisory and measures, Apollo Vredestein is now also scaling back production in its European plants in Hungary and the Netherlands.

The production for passenger car tyres in the Netherlands will cease as of Friday 27th March 2020, initially for a two-week period. As there is a strong need for agricultural tyres across Europe, the production of certain critical tyre sizes will continue to support this demand, but under strict measures and only in line with local health advisory.

The company’s Hungary plant is due to be shut down from Saturday 28th March 2020 for a two-week duration. Plans fully to reopen both plants will be announced in due course, as the company continues to evaluate the market conditions and health and safety of its employees. Apollo Vredestein’s sales and distribution channels remain open under strict precautions to ensure the safety of our employees.

SOURCE: Apollo Vredestein