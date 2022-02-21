Anritsu and dSPACE accelerate simulation and testing of 5G automotive applications

Anritsu Corporation and dSPACE, two leading companies in the fields of test and measurement as well as simulation and validation, will jointly demonstrate the integration of PC-based simulation systems with sensor-realistic simulation in a 5G network emulator at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC). The joint showcase will demonstrate how to avoid collisions between vehicles and objects or people in intersections with limited visibility.

The example application used in the demonstration is the advanced intersection collision warning (AICW). For this purpose, sensor-based information is exchanged between the vehicles and the infrastructure in the intersection area through the use of 5G communication technology. In the demonstration, V2X data and video data collected by camera sensors is provided and analyzed to warn of people or objects such as vulnerable road users (VRUs) located in blind spots, commonly found at intersections.. The demonstration uses 5G network slicing technology to establish a separate URLLC link to provide V2X hazard warning data and an eMBB link to share HD video.

Gregor Hordys, responsible for connectivity topics at dSPACE, explains: “This solution adds a state-of-the-art sensor-realistic and vehicle simulation to the radio communication test system to enable testing of advanced applications for connected and cooperative automated driving, based on 5G and edge computing in the lab.”

“This joint integration and the power of such a solution is a significant step forward for 5G V2X testing and emulation. This industry-leading demonstration is an exciting example of the development of 5G V2X applications,” says Jonathan Borrill, Head of Global Market Technology at Anritsu.

To provide a 5G network slicing test environment for automotive V2X use cases, the showcase uses an Anritsu MT8000A radio communication test station and dSPACE VEOS (a PC-based simulation platform) with the dSPACE AURELION solution for sensor-realistic simulation.

The joint showcase will be on display at the Anritsu booth (Hall 5, D41) at the Mobile World Congress 2022, which will be held in Barcelona from February 28 to March 3. It will also be showcased at Anritsu’s Virtual MWC22—Wireless Technology Showroom which will be launched on February 28. Register here to enter the showroom: bit.ly/AnritsuMWC22.

SOURCE: dSPACE