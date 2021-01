Anna Westerberg has been appointed as President Volvo Buses and new member of Volvo Group Management.

Anna Westerberg, born 1975, currently holds the position as head of Volvo Group Connected Solutions. Her career at the Volvo Group began in 2009 and she has held many positions at the company such as head of Volvo Group Venture Capital.

Anna Westerberg will take on her position as of February 1st, 2021.

SOURCE: Volvo Group