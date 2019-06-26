AMTS 2019: KUKA brings the most advanced technology in e-mobility and I 4.0

This year, we are pleased to bring our newest E-Drive assembly and test model line, prismatic cell module line, LBR iiwa for battery cell loading and inspection, KUKA Connect and Virtual Shadow system (digital twin).

The table tennis star, Timo Boll will also present himself as KUKA brand ambassador on our booth, which of course will bring a lot of heat to the stand. Over seven technical presentations are also expected by most of our visitors.