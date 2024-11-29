Ampere opens a new Software Center in Sophia Antipolis technopolis

Ampere, the European pure player in intelligent Electric Vehicles, has inaugurated its brand new software research and development center for its Sophia Antipolis-based teams

Ampere, the European intelligent Electric Vehicles pure player, inaugurated its new Software Center in the European technology park at Sophia Antipolis, near Nice (France). With this site, Ampere is investing to give its teams in charge of automotive software the means to accelerate on Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) and to be at the cutting edge in terms of research.

A software center of excellence open to its ecosystem

Ampere’s new Software Center is located at the heart of the Sophia Antipolis European technology park, on a plot of over 4,600 m2. It features 800 m2 of software research laboratories and 2,200 m2 of office space, for a total capacity of 340 residents.

With nearly 200 expert engineers, Ampere benefits from solid skills in software development: AI, connectivity, Over The Air functionalities, driving aids, cybersecurity & safety, architecture, validation and software integration. These teams work daily with key tech partners such as Google and Qualcomm, but also with research institutes, start-ups and universities.

A site adapted to the specificities and working methods of software development

The building, designed from the outset for the company’s in-vehicle software development activities, enhances operational excellence and offers optimized working conditions for Ampere employees. The diversity of the new spaces allows for greater flexibility and enhances collective efficiency and innovation.

The site boasts 214 tertiary offices (equipped with 49-inch curved screens), 70 laboratory test benches and an automotive test laboratory. The bright, open-plan workspaces are ideal for strengthening synergies and collaboration (Factory), encouraging exchanges and the practice of agile rituals.

38 modern meeting rooms of varying capacities can also be used to meet in groups for planned meetings, or individually for greater confidentiality (Library). The central feature, the Atrium, serves as a village square for residents to share convivial moments, as do the Workcafé areas for facilitated daily interaction.

Software at the heart of strategy

Ampere has placed software at the heart of its strategy, which should account for 40% of the cost of a car by 2030. To develop connected and intelligent electric vehicles, Ampere has 1,800 software engineers, integrated since the acquisition of the Intel teams in 2017, and who represent 50% of Ampere’s engineering. Their skills and expertise are a major asset for Ampere, enabling it to offer Europe’s first Software Defined Vehicle as early as 2026.

SOURCE: Ampere