AMBIENC3 celebrates world premiere in Munich: Continental showcases vehicle interior of the future

The AMBIENC3 sets new standards, not least in customer orientation. With solutions and surfaces that can be customized using digital printing techniques, Continental is presenting automakers with a host of options when it comes to tailoring vehicles to their customers’ individual requirements, upgrading interiors with new and surprising functions, and ensuring connectivity.

Featuring technologies developed by Continental, the surfaces in the AMBIENC3 stand out as genuine all-rounders. For example, staynu (i.e. “stay new”) technology makes surfaces more dirt resistant, easier to look after and more robust than ever. As the name implies, this technology helps the material to stay (and look) “as new” for longer. Material equipped with this protection is used for the driver’s seat in the AMBIENC3. Stains are no longer an issue, and the material is long-lasting, low-cost and environment friendly.

Other surfaces in the AMBIENC3 use laif technology, which delivers outstanding breathability – i.e. it allows air and water vapor to pass through – and an exceptional soft feel. An agreeable side effect of this new technology is that the breathable surfacing provides passive temperature control. Offering the look and feel of real leather, surfaces with laif technology provide an excellent alternative for which no animal need give up their life.

Continental – leading the way in mobility for 150 years

“There is impressive teamwork behind the new concept vehicle,” explains Imbery. “Taking their place alongside the futuristic surfaces in the concept vehicle are innovative technologies and solutions, such as the speaker-less audio system Ac2ated Sound, the ProViu 360 camera system enhancing safety on the road, the photovoltaic charger on the vehicle roof for sustainable energy generation, Intelligent Glass Control, the eTravel.Companion and DAB radio with USB and Bluetooth connectivity.”

And it isn’t only the AMBIENC3 that stands for tradition and the future, but Continental as a whole. Indeed, mobility has provided the heartbeat of the company for 150 years now – and will continue to do so. “The AMBIENC3 is something you really need to feel, to sense, to experience,” sums up Imbery. That’s why Continental is inviting all visitors to the IAA Mobility event in Munich on September 7-12, 2021 to enter the AMBIENC3 – and get acquainted with the future of vehicle interiors today. For a comprehensive overview of the new concept and all its details, see also the AMBIENC3 multimedia web portal.