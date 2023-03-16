Alphabet reports further rise in demand for sustainable fleets

Alphabet reports a successful 2022 and a clear rise in demand for sustainable, alternative fleet options

Despite rising inflation and fluctuating economic conditions, Alphabet reports a successful 2022 and a clear rise in demand for sustainable, alternative fleet options. The company’s total portfolio remained stable at 700,000 vehicles with an annual order volume of over 200,000 vehicles.

The leasing and mobility expert has established its services across the majority of Europe and beyond with a mix of Alphabet and OneNet partner locations. Last year, the company furthered its global market expansion by launching services to customers in Canada and Finland, bringing the total number of countries Alphabet is present in to 33.

Whilst the landscape has been a challenging one, Alphabet has not lost sight of its key objectives: keeping customers mobile at all times and providing reliable, flexible, tailored solutions. With a considerable increase in the size of its rental fleet, contract extensions, outstanding advisory services and, above all, transparent communication, Alphabet continued its drive to make mobility as easy as possible for customers throughout 2022 and beyond.

Sustainability a driving force

Alphabet’s latest business figures indicate awareness and demand for sustainable, alternative fleet options continue to build at pace. Its eMobility segment once again showed strong growth in share in 2022. The company’s electrified vehicle portfolio has enlarged substantially over the last three years and last year was no exception with 53,500 vehicles hitting the road. Electrified vehicles accounted for 31% of total new business in 2022 and today, one in three Alphabet vehicles is either partially or fully electric.

“We exceeded our ambition of increasing the electrified vehicle share of new business by 31% last year”, said Markus Deusing, CEO, Alphabet International. “We will continue our mission of raising awareness and demand for sustainable, greener fleet options and helping our customers make positive progress towards their ESG targets.”

Demand for flexibility continues

The last few years have demonstrated the importance of flexible mobility solutions. There’s no ‘one size fits all’ approach for developing the right business travel strategy and organisations are increasingly looking for mobility that provides the agility they need to navigate uncertainty.

A clear demand for flexibility was more prevalent in 2022 than ever before. Ordering behaviour changed, there were fewer new vehicles available, and organisations reviewed strategies in the face of a challenging global economic backdrop. As a result, interest in flexible solutions increased significantly and Alphabet further expanded its rental business with over 22,000 vehicles.

Alphabet experienced consistent order volumes over the course of 2022 and the company is more than optimistic about the road ahead.

“We continue to see strong demand,” said Deusing. “Our order books are full and more vehicles are expected to become available again this year as supply challenges improve. We expect 2023 to be another year of solid growth, particularly for fully electric vehicles.”

Transforming fleets

Alphabet is firmly committed to helping customers work towards their sustainability goals. Monitoring its own CO₂ emissions and sharing first-hand insight, expertise, and learnings from internal measures is just one of the ways the company is using consultancy to support customers with their electrification and sustainability journeys.

The future of fleets will be determined by digital solutions that enable organisations to reduce CO₂ emissions and make mobility easier and more convenient. Digitalisation is a key priority for Alphabet and the business is focused on delivering significant investment across all digital services in 2023.

SOURCE: Alphabet