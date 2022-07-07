Allison Transmission to announce new milestones for its electrification portfolio at IAA Transportation 2022

Allison will showcase the newest addition to its eGen Power® family of electric axles, and the latest developments with its OEM partners

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, will be introducing its latest electric axle, part of the Allison eGen Power® family, at IAA Transportation 2022 (September 20 – 25, Hanover, Germany, Hall H12, Stand D44).

eGen Power is a drop-in solution compatible with many existing chassis, helping OEMs to accelerate their vehicle development programs. It features fully integrated electric motors, a two-speed gearbox, integrated oil cooler and pumps for optimal efficiency and performance. The twin-motor eGen Power 100D version has a continuous output of 454 kilowatts and a peak output power of 652 kilowatts, making it one of the most powerful electric axle solutions on the market.

Allison also offers the eGen Power 130D, a 13 tonne variant of the 100D, specifically designed for the European and Asia Pacific markets, and the single motor, 10.4 tonne rated eGen Power 100S, ideal for many medium and heavy-duty applications. Allison is continuously expanding its portfolio of electric propulsion products, and will be introducing a new fully integrated eGen Power e-Axle at IAA.

Visitors to the Allison booth at IAA 2022 are invited to explore the eGen Power e-Axles and Allison’s fully automatic transmissions via an interactive augmented reality experience where they will be able to get a 360° view of each products’ external and internal components. Allison will also have the zero emissions capable eGen Flex electric hybrid solution on display as well. Allison technical experts will be available to provide information on the full range of products and technologies offered by the company and to discuss the transition to electrification.

