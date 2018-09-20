Allison Transmission announces global launch of 9-speed transmission and expanded electrification portfolio at IAA

Allison Transmission today announced that it will offer its medium-duty, fully automatic 9-speed transmission globally, and that it has developed an electric hybrid system with purely electric extended range. The news was revealed at the 67th IAA Commercial Vehicles show.

“Right now is an exciting time to be part of Allison and our industry as a whole,” said David S. Graziosi, president and CEO of Allison Transmission. “There is more rapid change in our industry and more Allison initiatives underway today than at any point during the last decade.”

With its deep first gear ratio and industry-leading ratio coverage, the Allison 9-speed transmission provides significant fuel savings as the highly efficient gear train allows the torque converter to lock up early in first gear. Additionally, the 9-speed includes an optional integral engine stop-start system that provides immediate transmission engagement and vehicle hold while the engine is restarted. Providing value for a variety of applications, the 9-speed transmission is ideal for distribution trucks, rental and lease trucks, and school buses.

“With this new transmission, Allison continues to demonstrate its commitment to help achieve standards regarding fuel efficiency and vehicle emissions,” said Graziosi.

The Allison 9-speed model leverages the proven durability of the Allison 2000 Series™ 6-speed transmissions, which have accumulated more than 100 billion miles globally. It’s been designed to utilise the same vehicle manufacturer’s interfaces as its 6-speed predecessor, providing ease of integration into vehicles currently released with the Allison 2000 Series.

In addition to the 9-speed transmission, Allison also announced the expansion of its electrification portfolio that includes an electric hybrid system with a purely electric extended range—up to 15 kilometres. Ideal for transit bus and motor coach applications, the system features zero-emissions with engine off, including on approaching, during and leaving passenger stops for a quieter and healthier environment.

Additional features include a higher energy Li-ion battery for extended engine off range; a smaller, lighter dual inverter with water ethylene glycol cooling for more efficient operation; and Increased Power Accessory II to improve fuel economy by using the hybrid system to power accessory components like air conditioning, air compressors and power steering.

“This hybrid with extended electric range builds on one of the most dependable and efficient hybrid-propulsion systems,” said Graziosi. “With over 8,000 buses around the world using our system since 2003, Allison was a pioneer in electrification and remains a trusted brand.”

The system is electric-only capable, but no electric charging infrastructure is required. Battery charging is accomplished via regenerative braking and engine operation. The regenerative braking capability can extend the brake change interval by up to 350 percent. The two-mode split parallel architecture improves fuel economy up to 25 percent.

Beyond the Allison 9-speed transmission and extended electrification portfolio, Allison also continues to work with telematics service providers (TSPs) and vehicle manufacturers to support existing and new customers with connected capabilities for a single, efficient fleet management experience.

Backwards compatible to fourth generation electronic controls, which were first produced in 2005, the new connected capabilities will provide insight into over 170 different transmission conditions. This will provide fleet management and maintenance staff with the insight they need to improve vehicle uptime.

Allison will begin delivering transmission health information via multiple North American TSPs by year-end. Support for additional applications and global regions is planned.