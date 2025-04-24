Alliance for Automotive Innovation: Statement on new NHTSA AV framework

Alliance for Automotive Innovation released the following statement on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) autonomous vehicle announcements

Alliance for Automotive Innovation released the following statement on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) autonomous vehicle announcements.

John Bozzella, president and CEO Alliance for Automotive Innovation said:

“Unequivocally good – and overdue – news on autonomous vehicles from NHTSA today.

“That this is among the first policy announcements from Secretary Duffy and the new team at NHTSA is a signal that AV policy in America isn’t an afterthought anymore.

“This technology works. It will help improve safety on the roads and increase mobility. But the ability of AV developers, investors, automakers and consumers to reach their full potential has been hamstrung by government inaction. It’s time to move to the next phase of autonomous driving in America and that requires – urgently requires – a regulatory framework and a pathway to finally and fully deploy AVs in the country.

“Yes, we’ve got to move smartly and safely. But this announcement shows the administration is also proceeding with a sense of urgency, so we don’t cede AV leadership to China and other countries. Time is of the essence. Let’s get an AV framework in place and make sure the autonomous future is built and developed here at home.”

SOURCE: Alliance for Automotive Innovation