Alliance for Automotive Innovation: Statement on Commerce Department Connected Vehicles Plan

Alliance for Automotive Innovation statement on U.S. Department of Commerce (Bureau of Industry and Security) connected vehicles proposal

John Bozzella, president and CEO of Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said

“The purpose of this rule is to ensure the information and communications technology and services systems in connected vehicles bypass suppliers from China and other countries of concern. That’s a national security goal automakers share with policymakers.

“Important context: there’s actually very little technology – hardware or software – in today’s connected vehicle supply chain that enters the U.S. from China. But this rule will require auto manufacturers in some cases to find alternate suppliers.

“I’ve said this in other contexts, but it applies here too: you can’t just flip a switch and change the world’s most complex supply chain overnight. It takes time. (See: China and battery critical minerals).

“The lead time included in the proposed rule will allow some auto manufacturers to make the required transition but may be too short for others.

“This was a thoughtful, thorough and consultative process by the Bureau of Industry and Security. We’ll provide additional perspective as they develop a final rule that reflects industry realities and achieves our shared national security goals.”

SOURCE: Alliance for Automotive Innovation