All-new Renault Espace: elegant silhouette and on-board roominess in its DNA

Renault unveils the silhouette of All-new Espace that plays with light and dark

Following the public announcement of the name ‘Espace’, Renault now unveils two silhouettes of its future 5- and 7-seater SUV. Their mix of light and dark hint at the exterior design of the All-new Espace and its overall length.

New Espace offers an athletic design with pronounced shoulders. In lateral, the glass surface stretches to its maximum towards the rear, contributing to the vehicle’s slender appearance and elegance. The rear is soberly enhanced by a spoiler located in the roofline.

True to current trends, this 6th generation Espace features measured proportions that are more in line with demands of a changing world. More compact by 14cm, it still boasts an interior width measuring 2.48m (including the 3rd row); slightly more than on the current generation. There is no doubt about it, the All-new Espace features the same successful genetics of its predecessors: a comfortable long-haul ride for up to 7 passengers.

The All-new Renault Espace will have its world première in early spring 2023.

SOURCE: Renault