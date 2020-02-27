All-new OCTAVIA RS iV plug-in hybrid is the ŠKODA highlight at the Geneva Motor Show

ŠKODA is using a video to reveal first details of the all-new ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS iV. The sporty range topper for the fourth OCTAVIA generation combines tradition and innovation. Signature black bodywork elements and a sporty interior design pay homage to the RS history, while the first plug-in hybrid powertrain to feature in a ŠKODA RS model points the way towards a sustainable future. In addition to the world premiere of the OCTAVIA RS iV on 3 March, ŠKODA will also be presenting one further OCTAVIA iV model as well as the new KAMIQ SCOUTLINE at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

Its black ŠKODA grille, dynamic front apron with black Air Curtains and a rear apron featuring Aero Flaps and a matching rear diffuser in sporty black instantly identify the all-new OCTAVIA RS iV as a member of the RS family. The black alloy wheel design reveals brake callipers finished in red; the saloon’s tailgate comes with a black RS rear spoiler, while the COMBI estate features a roof spoiler in body colour. In the predominantly black interior, colourful highlights are provided by contrasting stitching on the sports seats with integrated headrests and on the leather-covered three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel.

For the first time in an RS model, dynamic performance is ensured by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. A 1.4 TSI petrol engine and an 85-kW electric motor combine to deliver a system output of 180 kW (245 PS) and a maximum torque of 400 Nm, with CO2 emissions of around 30 g/km over the WLTP cycle (provisional data). Moreover, the OCTAVIA RS iV can cover up to 55 kilometres (WLTP) in all-electric mode, i.e. without generating any local emissions. A sports suspension with signature RS fine-tuning ensures dynamic handling.

Additional OCTAVIA model with hybrid technology

ŠKODA is complementing its Geneva presentation of the OCTAVIA RS iV by surrounding it with one more electrified version of its best-seller. The OCTAVIA iV also has a plug-in hybrid powertrain; its 1.4 TSI joins forces with an electric motor to provide a combined output of 150 kW (204 PS) and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. Available in conjunction with the Ambition and Style trim levels, this model version has a lithium-ion high-voltage battery with a capacity of 37 Ah and an energy content of 13 kWh. Like the RS iV, it can be conveniently charged at home from a 230-volt mains socket or a wallbox.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: ŠKODA