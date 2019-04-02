All-new Nissan sedan to make world premiere at 2019 Shanghai Motor Show

Nissan will unveil an all-new sedan and display two electrified concept vehicles at this year’s Shanghai International Automobile Exhibition, showing visitors how the company’s technologies and design are changing the future of mobility.

The all-new sedan features Nissan’s latest distinctive design cues and offers an array of technologies that embody Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

First unveiled in January at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, the IMs defines a new vehicle segment – the elevated sports sedan. The vehicle’s design takes advantage of its 100% electric powertrain, with the battery located under the body. Along with an extended wheelbase, this results in an elevated, spacious cabin that allows for an innovative seating layout. In autonomous driving mode, the IMs features completely hands-free operation. In manual mode, it delivers the exciting, high-performance driving experience that only an advanced electric vehicle can provide.

The IMQ crossover is equipped with Nissan’s e-POWER technology, which combines an electric drivetrain with a gasoline engine that generates electricity. Because the wheels are driven solely by the vehicle’s electric motors, the IMQ delivers the same powerful and agile performance as a 100% electric car. Striking with its high beltline and aggressive stance, the IMQ was first unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Visitors to the Shanghai show will also see a full range of current Nissan models, including the Lannia and Tiida, the legendary GT-R performance machine, and the world’s best-selling electric car – the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s SUVs – the Kicks, Murano, Patrol, Qashqai, Terra and X-Trail – will round out the lineup of vehicles on display.

The 18th Shanghai International Automobile Exhibition will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center. The show is open to the public from April 18-25.

SOURCE: Nissan