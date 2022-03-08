All-new Mazda CX-60 PHEV: Uniquely crafted in Japan

Mazda’s first plug-in full hybrid technology for the European market

The all-new Mazda CX-60 PHEV1 introduces the company’s first plug-in full hybrid technology to the European SUV market.

The most important model it has introduced for over a decade, Mazda’s new flagship represents everything that the company has built into its DNA over the last 100 years, from outstanding exterior and interior design to the finest Japanese craftsmanship, the latest innovations in human-centric technologies and a world-class powertrain.

The all-new Mazda CX-60 PHEV‘s beautiful and dynamic styling conveys the intelligence and elegance of the latest developments in Kodo design – the Japanese concept of Ma, which is the calm and dignified beauty of empty space – woven into the toughness of the striking front-engine, rear-wheel drive SUV architecture.

Uniquely Mazda and deeply rooted in Japanese heritage, the elegant, premium quality interior design further introduces the ideas of Kaichou – an element of disruption which mixes different materials and textures such as maple wood, nappa leather, uniquely worked Japanese textiles and chrome details, and Musubu – the art of binding which was the inspiration for a specially detailed instrument panel stitching.

The treatment of the maple wood trim reflects the Japanese aesthetic of Hacho – asymmetrical balance, or intentional unevenness. The woven fabrics’ diverse patterns and yarns respond sensitively to changes in light, and a Japanese stitching technique called Kakenui creates ‘hanging stitching’ seams with spaces between the trim fabrics revealing a glimpse of the material beneath.

Human-centric technologies have been rethought and refined to perfect the Jinba-Ittai driving experience and, more than ever, meet the individual needs of the driver. The ground-breaking Mazda Driver Personalisation System will recognise the occupant of the driver’s seat and automatically adjust the surroundings – seat position, steering wheel, mirrors, HUD, even the sound and climate control settings – to fit their physique as well as their personal preferences.

The Mazda CX-60 PHEV spearheads the European introduction of plug-in hybrid models with a powertrain which combines a Skyactiv-G 2.5, four-cylinder direct injection petrol with a large, 100 kW electric motor, an all-new eght-speed automatic transmission, and a 355V, 17.8 kWh high-capacity battery.

This combination of engine and motor delivers a total system output of 327 PS/241 kW and abundant torque of 500 Nm, making it the most powerful road car Mazda has ever produced. The Mazda CX-60 PHEV delivers highly impressive performance, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds.

Conversely the new Mazda PHEV displays outstanding environmental credentials. WLTP combined fuel consumption is just 1.5l/100 km, and WLTP combined CO 2 emissions only 33g/km.

The Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv PHEV offers 63 km of motor-powered driving with the vehicle running at 100 km/h or less.

The new Mazda CX-60’s Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture features numerous enhancements that offer excellent driving dynamics. Adopting Mazda’s human-centric approach, these include bodyshell rigidity that ensures drivers can feel vehicle response without lag, seats that make it even easier for every occupant to maintain balance while the car is moving, suspension that stabilises vehicle posture while driving, and a Mazda-unique vehicle posture control system – Kinematic Posture Control (KPC).

The positioning of the high voltage battery between the front and rear axles and as low as possible within the bodyshell gives the new Mazda CX-60 PHEV a particularly low centre of gravity. This, combined with a permanent all-wheel drive system incorporating shaft-driven transfer of torque between the axles, gives the car superior handling characteristics on a par with the best in the premium segment.

The all-new Mazda CX-60 PHEV features a comprehensive range of the company‘s advanced i-Activsense driver-supporting safety technologies, delivering class-leading active safety performance and targeting a Euro NCAP 5-star safety rating.

The Mazda CX-60 is equipped with several new active safety systems: See-Through View – a next-generation 360o view monitor which improves visibility when driving at low speeds; Turn Across Traffic Assist; SBS-R pedestrian detection; Emergency Lane Keeping; i-Adaptive Cruise Control (i-ACC); and BSM Vehicle Exit Warning.

With the launch of CX-60 PHEV, Mazda takes an important step towards it’s ambition to be fully carbon neutral by 2050. Over the coming years Mazda will continue to develop electrification across a wide range of new products. The Mazda MX-30 REV will combine full-time electric drive with a rotary engine-powered generator to offer unlimited range. And in 2023 the company will launch a new model that is larger than the CX-60 and features three rows of seats.

In all, Mazda is launching five new electrified products that feature its multi-solution platform architecture in the next three years. After 2025, the company will launch its brand new Skyactiv EV Scalable Architecture – unique technology which will allow Mazda to efficiently build electric cars of all sizes using one common platform.

SOURCE: Mazda