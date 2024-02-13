All-new Ford Transit Custom MS-RT and Ranger MS-RT deliver motorsport-inspired productivity to Europe

Ford Pro reveals exclusive new series of range-topping commercial vehicles under the MS-RT brand, combining stunning looks with extreme capability

Ford Pro has today announced a new series of range-topping commercial vehicles under the MS-RT brand with the reveal of all-new Transit Custom MS-RT and Ranger MS-RT.

The two exclusive new models have been designed and engineered in a close collaboration between Ford’s global team and the specialists at MS-RT – an offshoot of Ford’s rally partner M-Sport – to deliver a unique combination of dramatic motorsport-inspired looks, enhanced driving experience and outstanding load carrying capability.

“We’re delighted to add MS-RT models to our Ford Pro portfolio, offering an exciting, halo option from the dealership for customers who need a commercial vehicle but also want to make a statement about their business,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro Europe. “More customers are wanting a work vehicle for the week, with the Ford Pro productivity solutions to help their business thrive, but also something that supports their lifestyle at the weekend. These new MS-RT vehicles are the perfect answer.”

Derived from the latest-generation Transit Custom and Ranger platforms, the two MS-RT models combine bold visual appeal with engineering upgrades. The E-Transit Custom MS-RT derivative is available with a 210 kW (285 PS) electric powertrain 1 making it the highest power output production Transit Custom ever. Alongside the “ultimate van”, the 3.0-litre V6 diesel-powered Ranger MS-RT 2 uses a unique suspension and wheel set-up to enhance its on-road capability and make it the “ultimate street truck”.

Sitting at the pinnacle of their respective model line-ups, these fully connected commercial vehicles are also integrated with the Ford Pro platform of software and connected services including end-to-end charging solutions for electric models, management tools from Ford Pro Telematics 3 and the FordPass Pro app, 4 as well as the FORDLiive connected uptime system. Together these solutions help small businesses reduce cost of ownership, maximise their uptime and optimise the productivity of their vehicles.

Customers can order Transit Custom MS-RT, E-Transit Custom MS-RT or Ranger MS-RT from Ford Pro dealers now, with customer deliveries commencing in mid-2024.

Ford Transit Custom MS-RT



The Ford Transit Custom MS-RT delivers race-inspired exterior styling, exclusive interior specification, and a range of powertrain options including diesel, plug-in hybrid and full electric. Carefully developed to benefit from the enhanced productivity and load carrying capabilities of the latest Transit Custom, it offers up to 6.8 m3 maximum load space 5 and up to 1,124 kg maximum net payload, 6 while delivering an enhanced driving experience.

The Transit Custom MS-RT exterior features an all-new, aerodynamic front bumper with integrated spoiler, sports side skirts to lower the overall stance of the vehicle and an all-new sports rear quarter including a bumper with integrated diffuser. It also features a motorsport-inspired rear spoiler that has been optimised for airflow using advanced computer simulations and comes as a split version for vans using cargo doors. Battery electric versions have an additional coast-to-coast LED light strip between the headlights.

Under the wider arches, exclusive anthracite 19-inch alloy wheels are a half-inch wider than Transit Custom Sport wheels and reduce unsprung mass by just over 1 kg per corner while helping increase total track width by more than 50 mm over standard. Commercial-rated 235/45 R19 Goodyear Eagle Sport tyres and the Transit Custom’s all-new platform with independent rear suspension further enhance the on-road grip and stability while still delivering comfort.

The battery electric E-Transit Custom MS-RT model boasts the highest power output of any Transit Custom to-date with a 210 kW (285 PS) e-motor powering the rear wheels and offering smooth and highly responsive performance. To optimise energy efficiency, selectable drive modes also enable the vehicle to be driven at 160 kW in Normal mode and 100 kW in Eco mode. 2

The 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine is available with 170 PS and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with optional intelligent all-wheel drive, or as a front-wheel drive, six-speed manual version with 150 PS. 1 The 232 PS plug-in hybrid variant features a 2.5-litre petrol engine and a 11.8 kWh battery offering flexible performance and electric-only driving capability. 2

“Whichever powertrain option you choose, everything about this Transit Custom has the MS-RT DNA running through it, delivering the excitement customers want with the productivity they need,” Schep said. “The 210 kW fully electric E-Transit Custom MS-RT pushes that appeal even further.”

The stylish and comfortable interior features all-new ergonomic front seats with side bolsters for additional support finished in non-animal Eco-Leather and suede, with MS-RT logos and blue stitching. Van configurations are set up with a single driver’s seat and twin passenger seat, while the crew cab offers two front seats and three in the rear finished with matching upholstery. A sculpted sports steering wheel with blue 12 o’clock marker and stitching is standard for both versions.

From launch, a range of eye-catching signature MS-RT colours will be available including vivid Yellow Green and MS-RT Blue, and will come with gloss black mirror caps and door handles as standard. All models also come with MS-RT Blue painted brake callipers, an eye-catching new detail offered for the first time on a Transit Custom. Standard features also include dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, digital rear-view camera, 7 front and rear parking aid, 7 cruise control, 7 and Intelligent Speed Limiter. 7

Ford Ranger MS-RT

The Ford Ranger MS-RT is designed to be the ultimate street truck, with muscular motorsport-inspired styling. The premium pickup is powered by Ford’s powerful 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine delivering 240 PS and 600 Nm, 8 uses a 10-speed automatic transmission and boasts the new e4WD full-time four-wheel drive system as found in other models in the latest Ranger line-up. Ranger MS-RT also maintains the same exceptional 1-tonne load-carrying ability 6 and 3,500 kg of towing capacity of all-new Ranger. 9

Visually, the Ranger MS-RT front fascia – inspired by extreme Ranger racing trucks that compete in Asia – delivers an assertive front end with honeycomb grille and integrated splitter.

The overall stance of the vehicle is lowered by the sculpted side skirts and at the rear is a distinctive bumper with an integrated diffuser. The rear tailgate comes with MS-RT graphics and an exclusive ducktail spoiler, which is complemented by a cab spoiler. This unique combination of spoilers was optimised using computer simulations to assist with overall aerodynamic balance and to enhance high-speed stability.

Exclusive diamond cut 21-inch wheels use low‑profile 275/45 R21 tyres and are the largest wheels ever to be offered on a Ford Ranger. They sit within flared wheel arches that extend the overall width of the vehicle by 82 mm both front and rear; track width is increased by 40 mm each side for enhanced grip and stability.

The unique suspension 10 was optimised to get to the ideal level of handling and comfort with the final configuration featuring new, firmer dampers at the front, a retuned rear suspension set-up and an overall 40 mm height reduction. This gives the Ranger MS-RT a more sporting stance and also provides greater handling precision and stability through corners.

“If Ranger Raptor is the ultimate off-road truck, then the Ranger MS-RT is the ultimate street truck,” Schep said. “It’s a departure from what we usually see in this segment in Europe, but with more car-like driving dynamics and the towing and carrying capacity unchanged, we believe it will offer a compelling new option for pickup customers.”

The distinctive double-cab interior features unique new seating with more supportive bolsters and seat backs on the front seats to provide a sportier look and feel to the vehicle while increasing comfort. Non-animal Eco-Leather and suede with distinctive MS-RT pattern and blue stitching feature on both front and rear seats, with MS-RT badges on the front and an additional badge on the dashboard. Drivers also benefit from a heated, sculpted sports steering wheel with blue 12 o’clock marker and MS-RT branded inlay.

From launch the Ranger MS-RT will be available in a range of colours, including Conquer Grey, with Agate Black painted mirror caps and door handles on all. Standard equipment includes a 12-inch touchscreen with SYNC 4A, 11 dual zone electronic automatic temperature control, front and rear parking aid, 7 rear view camera, 7 Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control 7 and Intelligent Speed Limiter. 7

MS-RT new generation

MS-RT, which stands for M-Sport Road Technology, grew out of a partnership between its founder Edward Davies and M-Sport in 2015. M-Sport has a long history partnering with Ford to engineer and build its rally cars, including the current Ford Puma Rally1, and also prepares cars for Global Rallycross and GT3 racing.

The MS-RT team of vehicle specialists takes the DNA of M-Sport’s motorsports programmes and uses that to produce modified road vehicles with a unique sporting character. The company has previously developed modified versions of Ford Pro’s earlier generation of Transit Custom, Transit Connect and Ranger models, and the new partnership builds on this heritage.

The Transit Custom MS-RT and Ranger MS-RT will be offered through Ford Pro dealers across Europe. The new models will undergo final assembly and finishing at a dedicated new facility located on the Ford Dagenham Estate in the UK. Situated close to the base of the Ford Pro engineering team at the Ford Dunton Campus, the state-of-the-art facility includes a design and engineering studio, semi-automated paint facility and dual assembly lines, with a dedicated customer service team on-site.

