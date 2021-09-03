All-new Dacia Jogger: the 7-seater family car reinvented

Dacia underscores its C-segment ambition with a new family model accessible offering 5- and 7-seater versions

Dacia underscores its C-segment ambition with a new family model accessible offering 5- and 7-seater versions. The Dacia Jogger stands as the fourth pillar of Dacia’s product strategy. Having released its small all-electric city car Spring, compact Sandero, and SUV Duster, Dacia is now revamping its family car into a new 7-seater model. A new model launch that follows on with Dacia’s plan to renew its range, with two more models set to be released by 2025.

A versatile family car, the Dacia Jogger takes the best of each category: the length of an estate, the spaciousness of an MPV, and the looks of an SUV. It is in a class of its own. A true member of the Dacia family, the Dacia Jogger offers the best price-to-spaciousness ratio and versatility of an all-rounder car.

With a name that evokes sport, the great outdoors, and positive energy, the Dacia Jogger helps carry forward the brand’s new identity. Short, modern, and international, the name reflects robustness and versatility of use. The Dacia Jogger is about having a life-long companion there for the daily life of families looking to getaway to the great outdoors.

Upon its release, the Dacia Jogger will be available with two engines: the brand-new TCe 110 petrol engine and the ECO-G 100 engine. Dacia is the only car manufacturer to offer a full range of vehicles on the retail market with petrol and LPG bi-fuel ‘ECO-G’ engines.

2023 will see the addition of a hybrid engine to the range. The Dacia Jogger will be the most accessible 7-seater hybrid on the market!

Orders are scheduled to open in November 2021 in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe, but also in Turkey and Israel. The Dacia Jogger will arrive in dealerships in February 2022.

Once again, Dacia is changing the rules as it reinvents the versatile, affordable family car. As either a 5 or 7-seater, Jogger perfectly embodies Dacia’s positioning and spirit. With versatility thanks to its record levels of space and modularity and an attractive, rugged design, Jogger is made for adventure. Jogger underscores Dacia’s commitment to making mobility accessible to all and sustainable, as highlighted by its upcoming hybrid model. Whether you’re with your family, running an errand, or enjoying some leisure time, Jogger is your ideal companion. Denis Le Vot, Dacia CEO.

SOURCE: Dacia