All-new 2025 Infiniti QX80 reimagines the luxury SUV

Evocative exterior embodies Artistry in Motion - the evolution of INFINITI design form

The all-new 2025 Infiniti QX80 resets the full-size luxury SUV segment benchmark. It brings together understated yet detailed style, intelligently integrated technology and a commanding, effortless driving experience. As the flagship of the lineup and first new model in Infiniti’s product renaissance, the all-new QX80 delivers extraordinary comfort, convenience and technology for all three rows.

The exterior embodies Artistry in Motion. In front, QX80 wears the newest iteration of the signature Infiniti double-arch grille complementing the illuminated Infiniti emblem – which now has a more three-dimensional appearance. In a nod to the Japanese principle of thoughtful hospitality, the all-new QX80 features a dramatic welcome sequence that includes activation of the available Infiniti Light Path, and flush door handles that automatically extend when approaching the vehicle with the key fob.

In the interior, QX80’s dashboard concept uses two 14.3-inch displays. The latest Infiniti in Touch® system comes with Google built in so that Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Assistant are the latest available to further make the drive comfortable.

A separate, 9-inch touchscreen mounted below provides convenient control of all climate functions, as well as front seat heating or cooling operations and a selection of QX80’s drive modes.

A segment-first technology, available Biometric Cooling, helps keep the second row at a comfortable temperature. An infrared sensor integrated into the vehicle’s headliner detects when a passenger is hot and near-instantly adjusts the temperature and air flow to send cool air to the second row.

In addition, Front Wide View9, a world-first technology, uses cameras to provide a wide view to the sides of the vehicle across both 14.3-inch displays. Similarly, innovative functions include Invisible Hood View, which uses advanced image processing to take footage from the vehicle’s exterior cameras to project an image of what’s directly in front of the vehicle onto the in-car displays, and the Journey Diary function that can capture photos or videos from the forward-facing camera to share on social platforms. The Klipsch® premium audio system, another segment-first technology, are on the QX80. Lighting can also help set the mood with 64-color Personalized Ambient Lighting, incorporated within the dashboard and doors.

All models feature a standard VR35DDTT 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged engine, rated for 450 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Complementing the new engine is a 9-speed automatic transmission with a 40% wider gear-ratio range, allowing for both responsive acceleration and efficient highway cruising.

Also, the available Electronic Air Suspension and Dynamic Digital Suspension further refine the ride and handling of the QX80. The air suspension lowers by 1.2 inches at speed for aerodynamic improvements. When parked, it can lower by 2.8 inches from normal to an Easy Access level – significantly easing ingress and egress of passengers or loading or unloading baggage. For use in more rugged terrain, an off-road setting raises the air suspension 2.4 inches above the QX80’s normal ride height. The Dynamic Digital Suspension allows constant measuring of the vehicle’s motion, helping automatically regulate damping force with electronically controlled capability.

Additional ride and handling enhancements include a frame with 58% greater lateral stiffness versus the preceding QX80 and the adoption of an electric power steering rack, which has 300% increased torsional stiffness and facilitates advanced driver assistance features.

As standard, the QX80 includes an extensive list of advanced driver-assistance technologies, including ProPILOT Assist 2.1, applied to Infiniti models for the first time, that elevates the experience by allowing attentive drivers to take their hands off the wheel in certain freeway driving scenarios.

SOURCE: Nissan