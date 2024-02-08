All-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma handles it all in Super Bowl LVIII ad

Off-roading dreams come true in 30-second spot, “Dareful Handle”

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) returns to Super Bowl LVIII with a 30-second ad celebrating the launch of the all-new 2024 Tacoma. The Tacoma is completely redesigned from the ground up, primed and reimagined to make off-roading dreams come true.

“Dareful Handle” features the all-new Tacoma conquering a thrilling array of action-packed off-road adventures, playing on the question, “can you handle it?”. The adrenaline-pumping spot highlights the range of emotions passengers experience as they grip the passenger side handle for dear life. The exhilarating ride incites shoutouts, including the “shut the front door” handle, “woah, woah, woah, woah” handle, and “no me gusta” handle.

“The convergence of the all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma launch, Super Bowl LVIII weekend and our recent announcement as Official Automotive Partner of the NFL created an exciting communication opportunity for Toyota,” said Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. “We’re thrilled to leverage the power of our product, our partnership and two iconic brands to highlight the trail-dominating power and legendary capability of the all-new Tacoma during the most-watched TV broadcast of the year.”

“Dareful Handle” is slated to air in the first position (A) in the third commercial break of the third quarter. The spot was created by Toyota’s agency of record, Saatchi & Saatchi, in partnership with Le Truc, and directed by Tarsem Singh.

“I thought we would need a lot of acting but the Tacoma delivered on such a level that all the reactions are pretty much live,” said the spot’s award-winning director, Tarsem Singh. “The power and performance of the Tacoma exceeded all my expectations, and I’m excited for viewers to see this truck in action.” Singh has directed numerous Super Bowl ads including Toyota’s celebrated 2021 Super Bowl LV ad, “Upstream,” starring Paralympian Jessica Long.

Viewers who tune into Super Bowl LVIII on Univision will be treated to “Undisclosed” in the first commercial break of the fourth quarter, a 30-second spot featuring the all-new Tacoma created by Conill and directed by Goh Iromoto. The creative is a tribute to the freewheeling adventures Hispanics have when they’re on the road – and off-roading – with their Tacoma.

As the Official Automotive Partner of the NFL, Toyota will bring fans an exciting, multi-faceted activation experience in Las Vegas leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. Click here for more information. Fans will also spot out-of-home wild postings and bespoke taxi tops, offering a sneak peek of “Dareful Handle” throughout the city leading up to the Big Game.

SOURCE: Toyota