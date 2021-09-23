All-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan and Hatchback Eearn IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings

Civic scores top ratings in all evaluated categories

The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan and Hatchback1 have earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) highest accolade, the 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating. The new Civic, which has long set the standard for small car safety performance, achieved the Institute’s highest possible ratings in all evaluated categories. This includes Civic’s standard front crash prevention system, which earned “SUPERIOR” ratings from IIHS in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian avoidance tests.

With this award, a combined eight Honda models have earned 2021 TSP ratings or better, with the 2021 Accord, the 2022 Civic Sedan and Hatchback (evaluated as separate models), the 2021 Insight and the 2021 Odyssey all achieving the pinnacle TSP+ rating. 2021 TSP awards went to the 2021 Civic Sedan, the 2021 Civic Hatchback and the 2021 CR-V.

Based on Honda’s long standing “Safety for Everyone” approach, which focuses on advancing safety for everyone sharing the road, all Civic models are equipped with the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Pedestrian Detection, evaluated by the IIHS as a “front crash prevention” system; Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Honda Sensing® is now standard or available on all new Honda models, found on nearly 5 million Honda vehicles on U.S. roads today.

All Honda vehicles also benefit from Honda’s proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, designed to help protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with advanced supplemental restraint systems.

To qualify for a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn “GOOD” ratings in six crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. TSP+ also requires “ADVANCED” or “SUPERIOR” ratings for both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention, as well as “ACCEPTABLE” or “GOOD” headlight ratings across all trim levels.

In addition to IIHS testing, every Honda model that has been fully evaluated in the NHTSA’s 2021 model year NCAP testing has received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score2. While not yet evaluated, it is anticipated that the 2022 Civic Sedan and Hatchback will earn this distinction.

For complete details on the innovative approaches used to achieve outstanding safety in the 2022 Honda Civic, go to the “Safety & Driver Assistive Technology” section of the Civic press kit that can be found here: Civic info .

Honda Commitment to Safety

Based on its vision for a collision-free society, Honda is working to improve safety for everyone sharing the road, an approach Honda calls “Safety for Everyone.” The company operates two of the world’s most sophisticated crash-test facilities in Ohio and Japan, and is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in the areas of crashworthiness, collision compatibility and pedestrian safety.

Advanced passive safety features include Honda’s proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and next-generation passenger front airbag technology, which are designed to provide a high level of collision protection for occupants. Advanced active safety and driver-assistive systems found in Honda Sensing® and AcuraWatch™ technologies, now on nearly 5 million vehicles on U.S. roads, are designed to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions while also serving as a technological and perceptual bridge to the more highly automated vehicles of the future.

SOURCE: Honda