Alfa Romeo celebrates its 111th anniversary together with its fans

On Thursday, June 24th, Alfa Romeo turns 111: on the same day in 1910 was founded in Milan the Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili (A.L.F.A.), which would become Alfa Romeo in 1918 following its acquisition by the Campanian engineer and entrepreneur Nicola Romeo.

Alfa Romeo is a brand that has played a major role in automotive history. It has gathered around it teeming throngs of enthusiasts, who have constantly followed its developments: specially to get these fans involved and give them an opportunity to meet and express their passion for the Biscione brand, Alfa Romeo is organizing a 4-day event at its Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, which plays host to the brand’s most momentous models.

The event is due to begin on Thursday 24th at 10:00 am with the traditional parade, open to all private owners of an Alfa Romeo, of any model or vintage, who can step out with their cars on the track inside the Museum. The theme of the parade (and of the entire 4-day event) will be to pay tribute to Alfa red, the long-standing hallmark of Biscione-brand cars, to the point it has become an integral part of Alfa Romeo’s DNA: visitors will even be invited to wear something red, the same color as the masks to be distributed free of charge at the entrance, to safeguard us all at these big days.

An even more special day for early bird purchasers of the Giulia GTA and GTAm

The 24th will be remembered dearly by early bird purchasers of the exclusive Giulia GTA and GTAm: the deliveries of the first models of these extraordinary cars will be taking place, with only 500 numbered units to be produced. The lucky owners will be taking their first steps in the exclusive customer experience dedicated to them, right on Alfa Romeo’s anniversary. No better way to celebrate than settling into the driving seat of this supercar: fitted with a supercharged variant of the 540-hp 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo engine, with a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 187 hp per liter, it epitomizes the brand’s unique capability to combine style and sportiness. Taking part in the event will be the Heads of the Brand and of Design and Engineering, who will accompany customers in this exclusive experience, telling them about its details and the background of a unique project. At 12:00 pm, customers can then take straight to the track in their car for an exclusive parade and to take part in an exclusive themed visit of the specially prepared museum: a special itinerary in search of lightness among the Museum’s cars and the materials at the Documentation Center, to improve racing performance and driving pleasure on the road.

A legend with deep-seated roots

Research into new materials, experience in the field of aeronautics, but also “ready-to-race” special versions, from the pre-war 83 2300 Monza to the legendary “alleggerita” (lightened) touring cars of the 1950s and ’60s – the Giulietta Sprint Veloce and the Giulia Sprint GTA, the “A” in which indeed stands for “Alleggerita”. The story continues with the 75 Turbo Evoluzione, up to the present day with the new Giulia GTA and GTAm.

Parades reserved for Clubs and fans

Next up at 3:00 pm will be a parade specially for Alfa Romeo Clubs, who are also invited to take part in a meeting at 3:30 pm to unveil the Museum’s schedule of events and to share the proposals of those who express their passion for the brand in a special way. Another highlight will be the two daily parades (at 10.00 am and 5:00 pm). Reservations are required to take part and can be made by emailing info@museoalfaromeo.com.

From mass-produced models to tracks all over the world: Alfa Romeo is also Formula 1

For fans of Formula 1 cars, the Museum will be hosting a live stream of the run-up to the Austrian GP, with the practice sessions, qualifiers and the race itself to be broadcast live on the big screen. Throughout the 4 days, the Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen single-seater show car will be on display, plus the exclusive event on Friday 25th, where guests can experience the emotions of a live link with the team’s drivers Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi at the Spielberg circuit, to discover the secrets of the paddock and garage in a virtual tour.

Getting into the history

From its glorious past to the present day. Two in-depth lectures on the brand’s history are slated for Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th, the first of which will deal with the anniversary of the first A.L.F.A. victory (Modena, 1911, Regularity Race). The second will go in further depth into the features of the Concept 4C, the prototype supercar designed by the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo in 2011. At the end of the lectures, 4C owners will be invited to parade with their cars on the indoor track.

Staying with history, the “Sea Horses” exhibition will also be open to visitors, with its exploration of a fascinating and lesser-known chapter in Alfa Romeo history: the use of Biscione engines in sailing, from racing to freight and from naval to fishing vessels. Every day from 10 am to 6 pm – the Museum’s opening hours – “behind the scenes” visits can also be made, by booking a guided tour of the Collection: two floors of storerooms holding cars, engines, trophies, chassis and other artifacts not usually on public view.

SOURCE: Stellantis