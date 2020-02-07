Alfa Romeo 110th anniversary logo revealed

The Alfa Romeo brand is debuting a new logo to celebrate its 110th anniversary. Born on June 24 of 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish, powerful and exclusive cars in automotive history.

To recognize this 110-year tradition, the new design keeps the classic “Biscione” or heraldic serpent, while the “110” numbers are showcased in a perspective that projects the brand across the past, present and future. The artwork will be used in multiple communications, web applications and customer initiatives around the world, culminating in an anniversary celebration that will take place on June 24 at the Alfa Romeo museum in Arese, Italy.

SOURCE: FCA