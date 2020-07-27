Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos joins Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault today announces that Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos will join the Group’s Design team starting October 1st, 2020. He will report to Laurens van den Acker, EVP, Corporate Design and member of Groupe Renault’s Executive Committee.

Laurens van den Acker said: I am delighted to welcome Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos to the Group’s Design Department. His excellent work is widely recognised in the automotive industry and his experience, built up with several manufacturers, will strengthen our team. I am convinced that Alejandro, who already knows Groupe Renault, will be of great help in meeting the future challenges facing our brands.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, 52, has been Design Director of SEAT since 2011, where he was responsible for the design of the Ateca, Arona and Tarraco models, among others. He also designed the fifth generation Ibiza, the latest versions of the Leon range and the CUPRA Formentor and el-Born. Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos received the Eurostars Award in the Design category in 2018 for his work in the complete renewal of the SEAT range.

Before joining Seat, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos worked at Renault, where he managed several design projects, and the Advanced Design department from 2007 to 2009. In 2009, he was appointed Design Director of Renault Samsung Motors in South Korea.

Previously, from 1994 to 2001, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos participated in the Exterior Design for several projects for the SEAT, Volkswagen, Audi and Lamborghini brands at the VW Design Center Europe (Volkswagen Group).

Born in Madrid, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos graduated in Industrial Design from the Elisava Barcelona School of Design. He also holds a master’s degree in automotive design from the London Royal College of Art.

SOURCE: Renault Group