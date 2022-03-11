AkzoNobel opens global R&D center in the UK

The facility – home to 120 specialists – will act as a major hub within the company’s worldwide R&D network

A new £10 million global research and development center has been opened by AkzoNobel at its Slough site in the UK – adding to a growing list of similar facilities located in countries around the world.

The facility – home to 120 specialists – will act as a major hub within the company’s worldwide R&D network and help to further advance AkzoNobel’s innovation capabilities, especially in the area of decorative paints.

It’s the latest in a series of centers opened by AkzoNobel designed to further advance the company’s pioneering product development. These include an automotive facility in Poland, an Application Training Center in Dubai, an Innovation Campus in Felling, UK, and a global innovation, development and training center in Qatar for the Marine Coatings business.

Pictured (left to right) at the official opening of AkzoNobel’s new R&D center in Slough are: Ambassador Karel van Oosterom, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; Thierry Vanlancker, CEO of AkzoNobel; Lord Grimstone, UK Minister for Investment; Fiona McLachlan, Technical Director Color, AkzoNobel; Roger Jakeman, Director – Technical and Product Management, AkzoNobel.

“The inauguration of this fantastic new center will help us to continue our long tradition of pioneering new products and developing more sustainable solutions for our customers through ground-breaking innovations,” said AkzoNobel CEO, Thierry Vanlancker, who attended today’s official opening.

“As well as marking the start of a new chapter in the UK, it’s also a clear signal of our ongoing commitment to keep pushing boundaries as part of our People. Planet. Paint. approach to making a genuine and lasting difference to customers, communities and the world around us.”

The opening of the Slough facility follows on from the 2019 UK launch of AkzoNobel’s R&D Innovation Campus in Felling, which is home to some of the company’s leading scientists and technical experts in marine and protective coatings.

Adds Fiona McLachlan, AkzoNobel’s Technical Director Color: “Our paints and coatings have a strong heritage in the UK and Ireland, touching so many aspects of our day-to-day lives. This modern, fit-for-purpose center will continue this legacy into the future. It will enable us to further our long-standing contributions to the paints and coatings industry, while helping to drive the local economy, both regionally and nationally.”

The new center is located close to the company’s flagship Dulux Academy, a purpose-built facility which – along with 12 other locations in Dulux Decorator Centers and colleges – provides painters and decorators with expertise to help improve product, application and technical knowledge and understanding.

SOURCE: AkzoNobel