Agile shimming: Audi introduces new technology in body shop

In their quest for perfect accuracy, body shop workers at Audi often use fine shims to adjust equipment by tenths of a millimeter. “Agile shimming”, which is used on the two-way framer at the Audi Sport plant at Böllinger Höfe, is a unique technology within the group

In their quest for perfect accuracy, body shop workers at Audi often use fine shims to adjust equipment by tenths of a millimeter. “Agile shimming”, which is used on the two-way framer at the Audi Sport plant at Böllinger Höfe, is a unique technology within the group. Shimming during the fitting of the exterior side parts was automated at one location and connected to the in-line measurement station via a control circuit. An algorithm automatically adjusts the actuators. Audi employees from Neckarsulm and Ingolstadt developed the technology together.

Manual shimming is an art unto itself. By adding or removing fine shims at geometrically crucial clamping points, the position of a part can be adjusted by tenths of a millimeter before it is fitted. Previously, shimming was based solely on the experience of employees. At the heart of agile shimming is an algorithm that continuously monitors the dimensional accuracy data from the in-line measurement technology and calculates optimal compensation values. Thanks to the closed control circuit, a built-in linear motor directly adjusts the clamping points based on the data from the measurement station.

“The measurements clearly show that agile shimming has made us even more precise”, says Wolfgang Shanz, Head of Audi Sport Production at Böllinger Höfe. “It is also noteworthy that the project was developed and implemented entirely in-house. ‘Agile’ describes not only the technology, but how we work.” The technology is being used in the body shop for the Audi e-tron GT. As a real-world laboratory, small-series production at Böllinger Höfe plays a special role in advancing the digitalization of production and logistics. At Böllinger Höfe, Audi tests intelligent solutions for the fully connected and smart factory.

SOURCE: Audi