After 36 years with Daimler: Stefan Buchner retires

Farewell to Stefan Buchner: After 36 years in various management functions in the Daimler Group, the current Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks will retire on 30 September 2020.

“My work for Daimler AG has taken me into many exciting areas of the Group and I would like to thank all my colleagues for their excellent cooperation and the many great moments in over three decades. A particular highlight for me remains the successful premiere of the new Actros at the IAA 2018. We have achieved a lot at Mercedes-Benz Trucks in recent years and have also set the right course for the future, as we impressively demonstrated a few days ago at our Mercedes-Benz “Now & Next” event,” said Buchner.

Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, on the farewell of Stefan Buchner: “As a long-standing member of the Board of Management of Daimler Trucks, Stefan Buchner has made a significant contribution to the successful development of our company. On behalf of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Stefan Buchner very much for his many years of service to our company. We wish him all the best for the time after Daimler”.

36 years in various group functions

Stefan Buchner has been a Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG since November 2019 and has been responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks since 2013. After an apprenticeship as a communications equipment mechanic with German Federal Railways, Stefan Buchner studied industrial engineering at Esslingen University of Applied Sciences. Since 1986, he has held various management positions at Daimler-Benz AG in the areas of procurement and strategy. He gained International experience as Head of Global Procurement and Supply at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in Japan. Upon his return to Germany, he became Head of Procurement Daimler Trucks and Daimler Buses. Since 2010, he has also been responsible for Global Powertrain (worldwide production of major components) and Production Planning.

Karin Rådström takes over management of Mercedes-Benz Trucks

Stefan Buchner will be succeeded by Karin Rådström, who will take up her post next year. Rådström comes from Scania, where she was responsible for sales and marketing as a member of the board. Until then, John O’Leary, Chief Transformation Officer Trucks Europe, will temporarily take over the management of the Mercedes-Benz truck business.

SOURCE: Daimler