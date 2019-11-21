Adventure-ready crossover joins Kia’s bold utility lineup

Rugged, refined and right-sized, the all-new Seltos energizes the Entry SUV segment with a personality all its own. As a utility vehicle with an abundance of attitude, the Seltos arrives in the U.S. with modern styling and a penchant for adventure, whether that means everyday driving around town or in the wilderness on weekends. Complementing Kia’s robust SUV lineup, and following on the heels of the Telluride, the Seltos slots between the popular Soul and Sportage models, providing a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin, a choice of two well-tested engines include a spirited 175-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo, and an available all-wheel drive system1 with torque vectoring control and a lock mode to handle more severe road conditions. It is available in five trims: LX, EX, S 2.0L, S 1.6T and SX. Looking at all it has to offer, it’s no wonder the 2021 Kia Seltos is poised and ready to become a true contender in one of the fastest growing segments in the industry when it goes on-sale in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020. While complete pricing will be available closer to the Seltos’ on-sale date, the LX AWD will have a starting price below $22,000 and the S FWD will have a similar starting price.

Distinctive Design

Similar to Telluride’s design theme, the Seltos is a marriage of bold design and delicate details, and stands apart from rivals with its strong, upright stance. The tall front end and 7.2-inch ground clearance translate to a tough attitude and an adventurous spirit. Its assertive presence is spearheaded by Kia’s signature tiger nose grille that includes unexpected diamond-like detail. Chiseled surfaces and well-drawn lines lead back to a distinctive profile highlighted by a chrome beltline (available on S, EX and SX) that melds into the D-pillar for a streamlined appearance. And the optional two-tone roof gives Seltos an added layer of coolness and character. Other key design cues include:

Long wheelbase and hood for a robust and substantial look

Harmonized grille and headlamp design featuring full LED “Beat” lighting for a modern appearance (SX)

Aggressive lower front bumper design provides sharper approach angle for adventurous driving

Front and rear skid plates and black wheel arch cladding reference off-road abilities

Sleek and tapering greenhouse conveys athleticism

Eye-catching red wheel center caps hint at performance

Tailgate garnish connects rear lamps to create a sense of width and stability

Sculpted dual exhaust outlets highlight power and are connected by chrome trim to emphasize premium status

Eye-catching 17-, and 18-inch alloy wheels give Seltos an up-level appearance and stance befitting its bold personality

The Seltos’ interior design continues the theme of upscale adventure:

A cabin crafted with meticulous attention to detail helps Seltos punch above its weight class

Wide instrument panel has a high-tech feel with an asymmetrical design that skews toward the driver

Spacious and versatile cabin with generous hip, shoulder, leg and head room in both rows, offering more interior volume than most rivals

An abundance of cargo space that can be expanded by lowering the adjustable luggage board

INNER SPACE – SELTOS’ HERCULEAN INTERIOR The Seltos delivers a tremendous amount of roominess and comfort. Even back seat passengers will get to stretch out thanks to the rear reclining feature. And while they’re kicked back and relaxing, you can lower the rear luggage board to increase cargo space. When there’s nobody in the back and you need some extra room for larger items, fold the rear seat down and lift the luggage board for a flat loading surface allowing expansive cargo volume. Whichever way you fold it, split it or lift it, the Seltos is a leader in its class when it comes to space and versatility.



Adventure in Style

The Seltos outclasses its class with an upscale look and feel throughout its well-appointed cabin. Whether it’s a quick trip around town or a longer sojourn “into the wild,” owner and occupants will enjoy premium details and convenience features such as: