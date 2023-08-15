ADS-TEC Energy and the charging solution provider eliso sign a strategic partnership for ultra-fast charging systems – more than 1000 charging points are to be installed by 2025

eliso GmbH, part of VINCI Concessions, designs, installs and operates charging stations for electric vehicles

ADS-TEC Energy, a leading international manufacturer of battery storage-based platform solutions, is entering into a partnership with charging solutions provider eliso: the company plans, installs and operates charging stations for e-vehicles for companies, commercial and residential properties. eliso is first planning to install the ChargeBox and ChargePost ultra-fast charging systems in the public car parks of specialist electrical stores in Germany this year. With this long-term cooperation, eliso is focusing on modern charging technology: ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered ultra-fast charging solutions enable ultra-fast charging in minutes and with up to 320 kW even at power-limited grid connections in city centers or rural areas.

Public ultra-fast charging solutions

Together with location partners such as Paderborn/Lippstadt Airport and EURONICS, eliso is building a large fast-charging network. ADS-TEC Energy’s charging solutions and integrated energy storage systems make it possible to balance the supply and demand of electricity from renewable sources in real time, because they can temporarily store electricity from one’s own photovoltaic system to help stabilize the grid.

ADS-TEC Energy’s latest model, ChargePost, is a battery-buffered ultra-fast charging system that combines two battery-buffered charging columns complete with charging electronics and battery storage and two optional 75-inch monitors that can be used as ultra-HD advertising surfaces. ChargePost combines the highest charging performance with up to 300 kW DC power and the highest storage capacity with the smallest possible footprint and is an exceptional addition to eliso’s charging infrastructure portfolio and in line with its strategic direction.

“The partnership with ADS-TEC Energy is an important step in our plan to build a public fast charging network,” said Johannes Brodführer, Managing Director of eliso GmbH. “Our goal is to make it easy to integrate charging an e-car into everyday life. This only works if the stations of public charging parks function reliably and enable fast charging. The battery storage at the charging stations from ADS-TEC Energy allow High Power Charging at locations with low connection power.”

In addition to the ChargePost, the battery storage-based ultra-fast charging solution ChargeBox opens up further possibilities when planning an individual charging infrastructure and is particularly flexible when it comes to integration into existing architectures. The battery unit and all charging technology is located in a cube with the smallest footprint (1.6 square meters/17 square feet), while the charging points (dispensers) can be flexibly positioned within a radius of 100 meters (328 feet) – even indoors. The slim columns have a particularly high-quality design and are completely silent, even during a charging process with maximum power. The ChargeBox charges continuously from the available distribution grid and boosts the charging power up to 320 kW at one charging point – or 2x 160 kW for two parallel charging processes.

“We are pleased that in partnership with eliso we can continue to significantly advance the expansion of the fast-charging infrastructure in Germany, particularly in inner cities, and we see great potential in this cooperation,” said Thomas Speidel, CEO, ADS-TEC Energy. “Our storage-based platform solutions are simple and quick to install, without additional grid expansion. They offer outstanding charging performance, allowing e-vehicles to charge up to a range of more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) in just a few minutes. Integrating the charging process into users’ everyday lives, for example when shopping, will increase the acceptance of e-mobility.”

SOURCE: ADS-TEC Energy