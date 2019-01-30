Acura marks 15th anniversary of super handling All-Wheel Drive™

Acura is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its industry-leading Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) technology with a new video that illustrates SH-AWD®’s performance prowess and unique history. Acura’s groundbreaking SH-AWD® technology has long set the bar for performance-enhancing torque vectoring AWD and is now offered on five of six Acura models in either mechanical (SH-AWD) or electric (Sport Hybrid SH-AWD) form. Additionally, Acura will surpass the one-million mark in global sales of SH-AWD®-equipped vehicles later this year.

In 2004, the first generation of Acura SH-AWD debuted on the 2005 RL sedan as the world’s first torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system. The technology, which dynamically distributes engine torque for enhanced handling and cornering performance, has been continuously advanced through multiple generations of development and deployed on Acura’s most popular models. The newest and most powerful generation of mechanical Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) debuted on the 2019 RDX in June 2018, boasting 40 percent more torque capacity at the rear axle, quicker front-to-rear torque transfer and 30 percent quicker transfer of torque between the left and right rear wheels.

Acura SH-AWD was expanded into the electrified realm with the launch of Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in the 2014 RLX Sport Hybrid. This was followed by the second generation NSX, the only electrified supercar on sale today, and 2017 MDX Sport Hybrid. Sport Hybrid SH-AWD utilizes instantly available electric motor torque to elevate dynamic performance and efficiency. The Acura MDX and RLX apply a rear-mounted Twin Motor Unit (TMU) and front-mounted gas-electric hybrid engine, while the Acura NSX features a unique mid-engine sports car configuration with a front-mounted TMU. Despite configuration differences, all three Sport Hybrid models apply the same technology and utilize many of the same components across supercar, SUV and sedan.

SOURCE: Honda