Acura launches handcrafted “PMC Edition” models in New York

Harnessing the unique capabilities of its bespoke Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio, Acura will introduce handcrafted limited-edition vehicles, starting with the 2020 TLX PMC Edition. With production starting this summer, the 2020 TLX PMC Edition will be built by the same master technicians that hand assemble the Acura NSX supercar. Deliveries of the exclusive 2020 TLX PMC Edition will begin this summer with pricing around $50,000. An MDX PMC Edition will follow. Both the production TLX PMC Edition and MDX PMC Edition Prototype make their world debut at the 2019 New York International Auto Show and will be on display throughout public show days, April 19-28, at the Jacob Javits Center.

“We designed the PMC not only to build NSX, but to give Acura the flexibility to explore handcrafted production of limited edition models,” said Jon Ikeda, Acura Brand Officer. “The TLX and MDX PMC Edition are the first to take advantage of this unique capability, and we intend to explore additional options.”

With a limited production run, the 2020 TLX PMC Edition is distinguished by its deeply lustrous and grade-exclusive Valencia Red Pearl paint with nano-pigment technology, applied in the bespoke factory’s advanced paint facility.

The 2020 TLX PMC Edition will sit atop the TLX lineup, featuring Acura’s high-performance direct-injected i-VTEC® V6 powertrain and torque-vectoring Acura Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) along with the full complement of premium features shared with the TLX Advance Package. In addition, the TLX PMC Edition will incorporate the bold exterior and interior design elements of Acura’s A-Spec line, plus multiple PMC Edition-exclusive design elements, inside and out.

SOURCE: Acura