ACT Research: U.S. trailer net orders post another significant improvement in July

July net US trailer orders of 18,851 units were a significant improvement (up 40%) from June’s uptick and well above July 2019’s level (up 80%). Before accounting for cancellations, new orders of 20k units were up 26% versus June and 44% better year-over-year, according to this month’s issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailer Report.

ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report provides a monthly review of the current US trailer market statistics, as well as trailer OEM build plans and market indicators divided by all major trailer types, including backlogs, build, inventory, new orders, cancellations, net orders, and factory shipments. It is accompanied by a database that gives historical information from 1996 to the present, as well as a ready-to-use graph packet, to allow organizations in the trailer production supply chain, and those following the investment value of trailers and trailer OEMs and suppliers, to better understand the market.

“The industry continues to climb from the COVID-generated historic low order volume posted in April,” said Frank Maly, Director–CV Transportation Analysis and Research at ACT Research. He added, “At this time last year, however, fleets were in a freight volume and rate-driven investment retrenchment that continued through last September/October.”

Maly continued, “Our conversations this month indicate that a change in fleet attitudes began to occur in mid-June, when they began to investigate availability and pricing.” He commented, “Discussions following the July 4 holiday break shifted toward active negotiations and order placement.” Maly further explained, “An interesting dichotomy for the industry was occurring at that time, as OEMs extended holiday downtime, fleets began to make investment commitments, with larger fleets leading the way and trailer order strength concentrated in the dry van segment.”

Additionally, the report noted that ACT Research has created an easily accessible webpage to track noteworthy high frequency macroeconomic and transportation-specific market indicators, which can be found by clicking here.

