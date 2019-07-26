ACT Research: U.S. trailer net orders continued to drop in June, down 70% Y/Y & 43% YTD

New US trailer orders of 11.3k were down 27% month-over-month, but after accounting for cancellations, net orders slid to 6k units, down 42% from May. Year-to-date net orders are 43% below last year, according to this month’s issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailer Report.

“This is the weakest monthly net order volume since September of 2009, and is very disappointing since some OEMs indicated that they actually opened 2020 orderboards last month,” said Frank Maly, Director–CV Transportation Analysis and Research at ACT Research. He continued, “Given that dramatic net order softness, it appears that fleets were not particularly willing to take quick advantage of the opportunity, and while conversations indicate that many deals are being discussed, fleets now seem to be in a more contemplative frame of mind than they were earlier in the year.”

Additionally, Maly said, “Perhaps the industry will see some traction with July results, but lower freight volumes and lackluster rates appear to be foretelling a market that may not generate strong demand for extensive equipment investment.”

SOURCE: ACT Research