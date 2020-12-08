ACEA: Reports provide input to 11th amendment of Annex II to the End-of-Life Vehicles Directive

Supporting ACEA’s input to the 11th amendment of Annex II to the End-of-Life Vehicles Directive (2000/53/EC), exemption 5(b), the EU’s automobile manufacturers commissioned three independent reports together with the batteries and lead industries.

Executive summaries of all three reports are now available for download.

Automotive Battery Technology Trends Review Report by Ricardo Strategic Consulting Click here to download the executive summary

An Analysis of EU Collection and Recycling of Lead-based Automotive Batteries During the Period 2015-2017 Report by IHS Markit Click here to download the executive summary

A Comparative Life Cycle Assessment of Lead and Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries for Automotive Applications Report by Sphera Solutions Inc Click here to download the executive summary



These independent reports were commissioned by the:

European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA)

Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA)

Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA)

Association of European Automotive and Industrial Battery Manufacturers (EUROBAT)

International Lead Association (ILA)

SOURCE: ACEA