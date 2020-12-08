ACEA: Reports provide input to 11th amendment of Annex II to the End-of-Life Vehicles Directive

Supporting ACEA’s input to the 11th amendment of Annex II to the End-of-Life Vehicles Directive (2000/53/EC), exemption 5(b), the EU’s automobile manufacturers commissioned three independent reports together with the batteries and lead industries.
Executive summaries of all three reports are now available for download.
- Automotive Battery Technology Trends Review
- Report by Ricardo Strategic Consulting
- Click here to download the executive summary
- An Analysis of EU Collection and Recycling of Lead-based Automotive Batteries During the Period 2015-2017
- Report by IHS Markit
- Click here to download the executive summary
- A Comparative Life Cycle Assessment of Lead and Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries for Automotive Applications
- Report by Sphera Solutions Inc
- Click here to download the executive summary
These independent reports were commissioned by the:
- European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA)
- Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA)
- Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA)
- Association of European Automotive and Industrial Battery Manufacturers (EUROBAT)
- International Lead Association (ILA)
SOURCE: ACEA