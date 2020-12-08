ACEA: Reports provide input to 11th amendment of Annex II to the End-of-Life Vehicles Directive

   December 8, 2020

Supporting ACEA’s input to the 11th amendment of Annex II to the End-of-Life Vehicles Directive (2000/53/EC), exemption 5(b), the EU’s automobile manufacturers commissioned three independent reports together with the batteries and lead industries.

Executive summaries of all three reports are now available for download.

  • Automotive Battery Technology Trends Review
    • Report by Ricardo Strategic Consulting
    • Click here to download the executive summary
  • An Analysis of EU Collection and Recycling of Lead-based Automotive Batteries During the Period 2015-2017
    • Report by IHS Markit
    • Click here to download the executive summary
  • A Comparative Life Cycle Assessment of Lead and Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries for Automotive Applications
    • Report by Sphera Solutions Inc
    • Click here to download the executive summary

These independent reports were commissioned by the:

  • European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA)
  • Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA)
  • Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA)
  • Association of European Automotive and Industrial Battery Manufacturers (EUROBAT)
  • International Lead Association (ILA)

