ACEA: Electric trucks: new data maps out priority locations for charging points

New analysis conducted by Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research ISI on behalf of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) will help governments and infrastructure operators prioritise where to start installing charging points for electric trucks

“Battery electric trucks will play a major role in decarbonising road freight transport. If enough charging stations are rapidly installed across the EU, their market uptake will increase exponentially over the coming years,” stated Martin Lundstedt, Chairperson of ACEA’s Commercial Vehicle Board and CEO of Volvo Group.

“Given that charging stations that are suited to the specific needs of trucks are almost completely missing today, the challenge ahead is huge. That is why we want to help governments and industry stakeholders to direct their investments to where they are most needed,” explained Lundstedt.

As truck operators make the switch to electric vehicles, it is unlikely that they will change their driving behaviour. The aim of this study is therefore to map out exactly where drivers make their stops today, and which of these truck stops are most frequently used.

Fraunhofer ISI analysed the GPS coordinates of some 400,000 trucks in operation throughout Europe over a period of 12 months, focusing on the duration of stops at individual locations. The analysis found that 10% of the locations most frequented by trucks in Europe (over 3,000) account for some 50% (78,000) of total stops that trucks make.

With this in mind, ACEA is calling on national governments to ensure that the top 10% truck stop locations within their countries are equipped with suitable electric chargers by 2027 at the latest.

The precise locations of all truck stops in 29 European countries are shown in five regional maps: central Europenorthern Europesouth-eastern Europesouthern Europe and western Europe.

The maps also distinguish the different stopping times of trucks – short stops (under an hour) and long stops (overnight parking). This is important as the duration determines the charging needs, such as the time available for a full recharge and the required power output. The maps also identify exactly where the most used truck stops are found (mainly in rest areas along motorways, company sites, logistic hubs and ports).

As MEPs and EU ministers prepare their final positions on the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR), ACEA is calling for dedicated and ambitious targets for truck-specific infrastructure for each member state.

Total truck stop locationsTotal truck stops/dayLocations requiring chargers by 2027Stops/day at locations requiring chargers by 2027
1Germany7,45234,52174618,300
2France5,83325,61558414,357
3Italy3,36710,6883375,857
4UK2,98917,79729910,318
5Spain2,81812,6222827,340
6Poland1,4455,8591452,994
7Netherlands1,0144,4371022,345
8Belgium8994,646902,317
9Austria8774,270882,235
10Czech Republic8114,494822,485
11Sweden6724,716682,578
12Hungary5872,547591,323
13Switzerland30189531385
14Slovakia2761,42828710
15Romania2741,01228552
16Denmark2691,48827725
17Norway2171,83722913
18Portugal18656219245
19Bulgaria13840214213
20Finland13262214281
21Lithuania11430512156
22Slovenia10280011425
23Croatia67216785
24Luxembourg604426259
25Greece58136673
26Ireland452745161
27Latvia44141561
28Serbia41173599
29Estonia33136462
TOTAL31,121143,0833,12677,853

SOURCE: ACEA

