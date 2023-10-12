ACEA: Auto industry: European Parliament Euro 7 vote improves Commission proposal, but still falls short

The European Parliament’s key vote on Euro 7 pollutant standards better reflects industry’s concerns compared to the European Commission’s proposal, but further improvements are still needed, says the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA)

The European Parliament’s key vote on Euro 7 pollutant standards better reflects industry’s concerns compared to the European Commission’s proposal, but further improvements are still needed, says the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

“We have long been advocating for Euro 7 targets and testing conditions that do not make vehicles unaffordable nor jeopardise industry competitiveness – for little or no environmental benefit,” stated ACEA Director General, Sigrid de Vries. “The Environment Committee (ENVI) vote is an improvement over the Commission proposal, but still falls short in key aspects.”

De Vries: “We should not underestimate the huge progress made by European vehicle manufacturers in reducing pollutant emissions from road transport over the past years. It is simply incorrect to describe Euro 6/VI vehicles as ‘highly polluting’ as some stakeholders do. Euro 6/VI regulations have delivered and are continuing to do so.”

Indeed, between the first Euro standard and the first version of Euro 6, emissions were slashed by over 90%. Euro 7 will deliver marginal further benefits, but far greater air quality improvements would be achieved by replacing older vehicles on EU roads with highly efficient Euro 6/VI models, in parallel with the electrification transition.

Ahead of the plenary Parliament vote next month, ACEA calls on MEPs to vote for a sensible and proportionate Euro 7 regulation.

