Abu Dhabi and Archer announce agreement with cross-industry stakeholders to launch first commercial electric air taxi flights

The partnership brings together key entities across the aviation sector in Abu Dhabi, with Archer Aviation Inc. (‘Archer’) serving as the primary eVTOL aircraft manufacturer for the Emirate’s planned electric air taxi operations

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that it has entered into a multi-party collaboration agreement with key UAE and Abu Dhabi entities to advance the establishment of electric air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement aims to formalize the cooperation between UAE and Abu Dhabi stakeholders in preparation for the launch of the first commercial eVTOL flight. It was signed under the auspices of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

The agreement’s goal is for Archer Aviation to be the first manufacturer of electric vertical-take-off-and-landing aircraft in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the first to launch commercial flying taxi operations in the Emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office, a key signatory to the agreement, will facilitate coordination among Abu Dhabi entities in preparation for launch of commercial operations. Forming a robust ecosystem for eVTOL development, other parties to the agreement include Abu Dhabi Airports (AD Airports), Falcon Aviation Services, Etihad Aviation Training, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility).

The collaboration outlines the roles and responsibilities of each party and lays the foundation for definitive agreements between Archer and the commercial stakeholders.

The partnership represents a strong alignment between leading industry entities, and follows a previous collaboration agreement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to accelerate air taxi commercialization.

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “We are pleased to see leading members of Abu Dhabi’s aviation sector collaborating with Archer to support the launch of air taxis in the emirate. This partnership marks a major milestone in the efforts led by Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Systems Council to accelerate smart and advanced mobility solutions, further solidifying the emirate’s position as a global leader in smart and autonomous vehicles.”

Director General of the GCAA, His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, said: “We are committed to launching electric air taxis safely in the UAE. Today’s consortium announcement showcases the importance of collaboration across the country’s preeminent aviation entities in order to host Archer’s Midnight in the region next year.”

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, Elena Sorlini, said: “We are proud to support this pioneering collaboration, marking a significant step towards sustainable urban mobility in Abu Dhabi. This partnership reinforces our commitment to innovation and positions the emirate as a global leader in next-gen transportation, ensuring seamless connectivity for future passengers.”

Etihad Aviation Training CEO, Captain Paolo La Cava, commented: “Abu Dhabi continues to lead the way in safe aviation innovation, and we look forward to working with Archer to train pilots and other aviation professionals for their electric air taxis, which we hope will carry passengers to and from many airports and future vertiports in the region in the near future.”

Falcon Aviation Services CEO, Captain Raman Oberoi, said: “This partnership represents a significant milestone in the evolution of aviation, and we are committed to contributing to the successful integration of eVTOL operations in Abu Dhabi. For nearly two decades, Falcon Aviation has been at the forefront of helicopter passenger transport in the UAE. Our involvement underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence in the aviation industry as we work together with leading stakeholders to shape the future of air mobility in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Global Air Navigation Services CEO, Yahya Al Hammadi stated: “GANS is committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to enable the integration of UAM operations into the Abu Dhabi airspace. GANS is developing the capabilities to enable U-Space Service Provider (USSP) operations to accelerate smart and advanced Urban Air Mobility solution.”

Global Aerospace Logistics CEO, Mahmood Alhameli, commented: “As a leading provider of aviation maintenance and manpower services, GAL is proud to support Abu Dhabi’s eVTOL ambitions via this Partnership, and commits to spurring the local ecosystem to the exciting technological frontier of air mobility.”

Nikhil Goel, Chief Commercial Officer of Archer Aviation, emphasized the significance of the consortium: “The UAE is a cornerstone of Archer’s future, and these partnerships are key to making that future a reality. The comprehensive support from our partners, combined with Abu Dhabi’s forward-thinking approach to next-gen transportation, creates an ideal environment for launching Midnight.”

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has been working closely with Archer, mostly recently through the organization of a week-long workshop at Archer’s headquarters and flight test facility in November 2024. At this workshop the two worked together to establish the necessary regulatory framework to certify Archer’s Midnight aircraft and approve commercial air taxi operations in the UAE.

SOURCE: Archer