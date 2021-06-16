Aarhus expands electric bus fleet with support from Volvo Buses

Volvo Buses continues to electrify public transport in cities all over Europe. With 29 new Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated, Aarhus in Denmark, has taken an important step towards its ambition of having a C02-neutral city bus fleet

Volvo Buses continues to electrify public transport in cities all over Europe. With 29 new Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated, Aarhus in Denmark, has taken an important step towards its ambition of having a C02-neutral city bus fleet.

Aarhus, the second biggest city in Denmark, is the latest of several cities to implement electric buses on a larger scale. Its electromobility journey started already in 2019, with four Volvo 7900 Electric buses. The investment has proven successful, and now the city has expanded its fleet in partnership with Volvo Buses.

The new 29 Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated buses are an important step in Aarhus municipality’s goal of having all city buses CO2-neutral by 2027. The new buses will mean an expected annual CO2 saving of approximately 2,200 tons.

“There is progress in the green transition in public transport. We are happy about that – both for the environment and for customers. As a transport company, it is a pleasure to offer customers a means of transport that is climate-friendly, has high availability and high comfort,” says Claus Wistoft, chairman of the board at Midttrafik, which is responsible for public transport in the Aarhus region.

Interest in electric public transport is growing both in Europe and other parts of the world. During the past year, Volvo Buses has received several large orders and delivered complete electromobility systems and electric buses to cities such as Bodö and Drammen in Norway, Gothenburg and Malmö in Sweden, Stuttgart in Germany, and Luxembourg.

“We see an increased interest in electromobility in cities all over Europe, as well as other parts of the world. We are proud to be a preferred partner and can offer complete electromobility systems for both small and large cities,” says Ulf Magnusson, SVP Europe at Volvo Buses.

Volvo Buses has much experience and knowledge in implementing complete electromobility systems and offers a wide range of fully or partially electrified models.

To ease the transition to sustainable public transport, Volvo Buses offers services for vehicles, charging infrastructure, vehicle servicing and financing, in various forms of complete, turnkey solutions.

“Every city is unique and to create an optimal electromobility system, it is vital that everything is properly designed to suit local conditions and needs. For that reason, our initial analysis, including route simulation, plays a crucial role in our business

model,” says Ulf Magnusson.

The new Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated in Aarhus are operated by the bus operator AarBus. They will not operate a fixed route but will be deployed on departures with many passengers.

The buses are charged by CCS cable at night at one of AarBus’ facilities. During the day, the overnight charge is supplemented by additional charging during stops at the facility. The Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated are 18.6 meters long, have low floor, and can transport up to 120 passengers.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses