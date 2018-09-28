A taste of Citroën’s centenary in the Paris Motor Show 120th Anniversary Parade

his Sunday, Citroën will line up 25 symbolic models from its history, in a parade to celebrate 120 years of the Paris Motor Show. The display will start at 10:00 CET and the parade will depart from the Place de la Concorde at 13:00 CET. Original models such as the very first Type A from 1919 through to New C5 Aircross SUV from 2018 will be displayed. The procession of historic models from collectors and the Citroën Conservatoire museum will give a taste of what’s to come for the brand’s centenary celebrations next year.

To celebrate its 120th anniversary, Paris Motor Show is organising an unprecedented and historic parade through the streets of Paris, this Sunday 30 September.

The display begins at 10:00 CET where 230 historic vehicles will be presented at the Place de la Concorde. From 13:00 CET, the vehicles will begin their parade from Place de la Concorde, going past some of the French capital’s most iconic locations, such as Place des Invalides, Le Quai Branly and also the Champs-Elysées.

Amongst a range of vehicles, Citroën will line up 25 symbolic models from its history, from the very first Type A from 1919, the Traction Avant, 2CV, Ami 6, Méhari, SM, CX, New C5 Aircross SUV from 2018 and even a U23 coach. The 25 Citroën models in the procession will parade in chronological order, from the oldest to the most recent.

Citroën Type A Torpédo from 1919 Citroën C3 5 HP Trèfle from 1924 Citroën C4 Torpédo from 1934 Citroën Rosalie NH from 1936 Citroën Traction Avant 7C from 1937 Citroën Autocar U23 from 1947 Citroën Type H from 1952 Citroën Traction Avant 15-6 H from 1954 Citroën DS 19 cabriolet from 1961 Citroën Ami 6 from 1965 Citroën DS 21 Pallas from 1967 Citroën SM from 1972 Citroën DS 20 Pallas from 1973 Citroën GS X2 from 1976 Citroën Méhari from 1979 Citroën CX 2000 from 1979 Citroën 2 CV 6 Spécial E from 1983 Citroën BX 16 soupapes from 1991 Citroën XM Exclusive from 1998 Citroën Xsara Picasso « Le robot » from 1999 Citroën C6 from 2006 Citroën C5 from 2008 Citroën C4 Cactus from 2014 Citroën C3 Aircross from 2017 Citroën C5 Aircross from 2018

The unmissable event for all enthusiasts of motor vehicle history gives a taste of what’s to come for Citroën’s centenary celebrations next year.

