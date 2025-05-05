A sixth Porsche Charging Lounge opens in Leonberg near Stuttgart

A new Porsche Charging Lounge is now open in Leonberg, near Stuttgart

A new Porsche Charging Lounge is now open in Leonberg, near Stuttgart. Like the five other brand-exclusive fast-charging stations, it offers very high charging performance at up to 400 kW, as well as a relaxed ambience and the central handling of charging costs via the Porsche Charging Service.

Another appealing place to recharge added ahead of the travel season: a new Porsche Charging Lounge opened today, ready for the summer holidays. The new location offers a charging experience fitting for the Porsche brand, located not far from the Leonberg junction that connects the A8 and A81 autobahns. It is conveniently located for holidaymakers and business travellers in all four directions, and the major cities of Stuttgart and Pforzheim are only about 15 and 25 kilometres away, respectively.

Leonberg’s fast-charging station is the sixth such exclusive location. Four other charging lounges are located in Germany – in Bingen am Rhein, Estenfeld near Würzburg, Ingolstadt, and Hamburg – while a fifth is in Koblach, in Austria. All electric Porsche models can be recharged at these around the clock. A total of six DC fast-charging points with up to 400 kW of power are available at the Leonberg site. Fully electric Porsche vehicles can take full advantage of their fast-charging potential: a current-generation Taycan, for example, can go from a 10 to 80 per cent state of charge (SoC) in 18 minutes. At 21 minutes, a Macan needs only slightly more time for the same charging process.

Outside, seating areas with recessed speakers underline the standard of comfort at the new Porsche Charging Lounge. Inside, comfortable lounge chairs, a well-stocked selection of soft drinks and snacks, a coffee machine, a water dispenser and modern sanitary facilities ensure a pleasant visit. Powerful Wi-Fi is also available, while one of the highlights is the countryside view.

Growing steadily: the Porsche Charging Service

The Porsche Charging Service provides access to charging points from various providers worldwide. Currently, more than 900,000 charging points in more than 25 countries are integrated in Europe, including almost 75,000 charging points with more than 150 kW DC charging power. This also includes the IONITY network in Europe, which currently offers more than 740 fast-charging sites with around 4,900 charging points.

Aral pulse, which, like IONITY, is a Preferred Partner of Porsche, has also significantly expanded its number of locations. The mobility service provider is currently contributing more than 3,000 Aral pulse fast-charging points to the Germany-wide network. Porsche Charging Service Plus customers can charge there at discounted rates: instead of the usual tariff of €0.69/kWh, Porsche Charging Service Plus customers pay €0.39/kWh with Aral pulse.

New concept takes a sustainable approach

In cooperation with Studio F.A. Porsche, Porsche has developed a modular concept for the exclusive fast-charging stations, which has already been implemented at the Hamburg site and is also being used in Leonberg. This approach combines the uniform design language of all Porsche Charging Lounges with a style that is adapted to the respective shape of the property. Flexible extensions are possible.

The foundation is made of concrete. However, the use of this material is largely avoided in the modules. These are primarily made of steel, stainless steel, wood and stone and are manufactured by a partner of Porsche based in Baden-Württemberg, using electricity from renewable energies. A heat pump is used to warm and air-condition the Porsche Charging Lounge. A portion of the electricity required is supplied by the photovoltaic system on the roof, and a digital building management system optimises electricity consumption and, for example, automatically dims the lighting when there are no guests on site.

Easy to get to, convenient to use

The Porsche Charging Lounges are easy to find. They are shown in the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system and in the My Porsche app with a gold-coloured icon. To gain access to the charging stations and the lounge area, a Porsche ID is required. If the license plate is linked to the Porsche ID, the barrier opens automatically thanks to license plate recognition. The vehicle registration number can be conveniently stored in the My Porsche app. Alternatively, the customer can easily access the location and the lounge using a Porsche Charging Card or a QR code from the My Porsche app. Billing after a charging stop is carried out centrally via the Porsche Charging Service. If desired, payment is also possible on an ad hoc basis.

SOURCE: Porsche