A new standard for pure electric mobility – Geometry a global launch

Geely Auto Group’s first pure electric brand Geometry and its first model Geometry A was launched in Singapore. The high-end model comes in two versions, standard range and long range, in a total of six different configurations.

The launch of the Geometry brand represents the importance Geely has placed on the development of new energy in this new era. Geometry gets it namesake from mathematical geometry which emerged thousands of years ago to describe the world as humans saw it. The Geometry brand is Geely’s vision of the future in which technology is used to create a sustainable environment and safe mobility, leading to a harmonious relationship between humanity and nature.

Speaking at the launch event, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group President and Geely Auto Group President and CEO An Conghui said “Geely is a strong force and active participant in the field of new energy. We are guided by technological innovation and are determined to become a global leader in new energy. Geometry is our answer to the future of the industry, a representation of our ideals, and a firm step into a “beautiful new world.” The launch of Geometry and its first product advances Geely’s strategic goal of becoming one of world top 10 automotive groups.”

With exclusively developed platforms, distribution channels, and products, Geometry will open a new era of dialogue with consumers. By 2025, Geometry will launch 10 pure electric models in multiple segments including sedans, SUVs, crossovers, and MPVs.

Letters in mathematical geometry express infinite possibilities and similarly Geometry models which have infinite potential will also use letters as names. As a globally strategic pure electric model, Geometry A will redefine the standard for pure electric sedans with its comprehensive package combining class-leading safety, attractive design, technological strength, and high-capacity battery to become the top choice for pure electric vehicle users.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Geely