A fresh coat: Toyota Kentucky invests $922 million to build advanced paint facility

Company remains committed to reinvesting in U.S. manufacturing operations, environmental sustainability and stable employment

Transformation continues at Toyota Kentucky with a $922 million investment to build a new advanced paint facility and further support electrification efforts. The facility is designed to improve operational efficiencies, reduce environmental impacts, and enhance the quality of vehicle finishes.

Scheduled to open in 2027, the facility will add 1 million square-feet of capacity while decreasing carbon emissions by 30 percent and water usage by 1.5 million gallons per year. The project further supports plant efforts to increase flexibility for future vehicle production and moves Toyota forward in its goal to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050

The initiative builds on the company’s latest paint technologies to reduce production lead time, improve process accuracy and offer more diverse color options that helps Toyota vehicles stand out.

“Not only will our customers get the dynamic and stylish exterior finishes they love, but Toyota’s commitment to advanced paint technologies goes beyond aesthetics,” said Kerry Creech, president of Toyota Kentucky. “It encompasses efficiency, sustainability and quality, leading the industry in environmentally responsible manufacturing.”

This news follows a $1.3 billion investment announced earlier this year at the Georgetown site to bring assembly of an all-new, three-row battery electric SUV to the U.S. market in 2026. Toyota’s investment in Kentucky reaches more than $11 billion since breaking ground in 1986, underscoring the automaker’s promise of stable employment.

“This year alone more than $2 billion is being reinvested in this plant,” said Creech. “As the company and industry evolves, we remain committed to putting our team members first, ensuring long-term job security.”

With approximately 10,000 employees, Toyota Kentucky is a thriving operation responsible for assembly of some of the most popular nameplates in the entire Toyota lineup, including the Camry Hybrid and RAV4 Hybrid.

“Kentucky and Toyota have formed a winning partnership over the past 40 years that has been transformational for families throughout the commonwealth, and this latest investment builds on that tradition of success. Thank you to the leaders at Toyota for once again investing in Kentucky and our incredible workforce,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Since 2020, Toyota has announced new investments of more than $20 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts. Increasing BEV production in the U.S. advances Toyota’s portfolio approach to electrification.

SOURCE: Toyota